Suspended Accountant-General released from custody

Suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris ha been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Idris was released from EFCC custody after meeting his bail conditions, according to the Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Uwujaren said: “I actually do not have idea of what the bail conditions are but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions.”

Recall that the former AGF was arrested on May 16, by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...