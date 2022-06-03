News

Suspended Accountant-General released from EFCC custody

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The suspended Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a N174 billion fraud. Idris was nabbed by operatives of the EFCC on May 16, 2022, in connection with a series of frauds that was initially thought to be N84 billion. Three days after his arrest, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to enable him to face his probe.

However, Idris was released on bail from the custody of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday night in Abuja and had since been reunited with his family. The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this yesterday, saying: “The suspended Accountant-General is out on bail. He was released last night.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaigama tackles FG over dependence on oil, foreign aid, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Arch Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria must pay more attention on building human capacity and productive ventures rather than on oil, foreign aid and borrowing from other countries. In his Homily delivered on Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Sabon Lugbe in Abuja, he raised concerns […]
News Top Stories

Afenifere faults Northern Elders on consensus candidate, insists on Southern presidency

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh AKURE

Following the resolve of Northern Elders Forum to shortlist former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed as their consensus candidates ahead of the May 28 presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has taken a swipe on the leaders over the move.   […]
News

US VP, Kamala Harris, criticises Beijing intimidation in S’China Sea

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Vice President Kamala Harris has hit out at China during a speech made in Singapore on the first leg of a South East Asian tour. Ms Harris accused Beijing of coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, which has been a regional flashpoint for years, reports the BBC. She said the US […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica