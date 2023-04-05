Suspended Chief Ezomo, Priest, Others Plead With Oba Of Benin

The family of Ezomo in Uzebu Community, Oredo Local government Area of Edo State has appealed to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, to forgive and lift the suspension he placed on Chief Okponmwense Ezomo, the Ezomo of Benin.

A statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Palace, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, and made available to journalists in Benin said, “The Oba in October 2022, ratified and upheld Chief Okponmwense suspension by Uzama N’ Ihinron headed by Chief Edionwe Oliha, the Oliha of Benin over anti-Palace activities, which led to the indefinite suspension of Chief Ezomo by senior Palace Chiefs after a litany of complaints and warnings.”

He said the Ezomo family joined by his mother, Maria Ezomo and Uzebu youth Leader (Okaighele), Comrade Fidelis Owen made the appeal in Oba Palace in Benin City, the State Capital where they pledged their loyalty to the revered Benin Monarch.

“The family spoke through, Comrade Owen, and appealed to the Oba of Benin to restore Chief Ezomo to his position having realised his mistakes.

“Similarly, Mr Osarumwense Amayo, the suspended Ohen Iso N’ Ugbekun in Ikpoba-Okha Local government Area of the State, has appealed to the Oba to lift the suspension that would enable him to carry out his sacred duties on behalf of the Palace.

“The Priest was suspended by the Oba for breaching Oba Palace rules over three years ago, and was accompanied by elders in the Community led by Mr David Enawehio, the Ozukpogiene (4th most elderly man) who spoke through the Okaighele of the Community, Mr Ehigie Francis.

According to Ehigie:

“The Oba of Benin owns us and the Ohen Iso N’ Ugbekun. And we will do what he says and obey his orders in Benin Kingdom”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the Palace, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, who led other Chiefs, received the delegations and promised to forward their requests to the appropriate authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...