Suspended financial autonomy for legislature, judiciary

Like the wind and thunder that chose no sides, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 22, 2020 signed Executive Order Number 10 granting financial autonomy to the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

To most observers, it is cheering news and should be commended.

When most people are cheering the President in support of the Executive Order 10, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), recently, asked President Buhari to allow its members work out their own modalities on financial autonomy for the judiciary and legislature at the state level.

On June 9, 2020 President Buhari agreed to delay the gazetting of the Executive Order 10.

The chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this after a meeting between some governors, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The meeting hosted by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi.

To a common man, what does Executive Order 10 imply? It implies that the

Accountant General of Federation (AGF) must separate funds for the state legislature and judiciary at the source. Malami said that the Executive Order No.10 of 2020 makes it mandatory that all states of the federation should include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

He added: “The President signed the Executive Order number 10 into law based on the power vested in him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 ( as amended), which extends to the execution and maintenance of the constitution, laws made by the National Assembly (including but limited to section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantee financial autonomy of the state legislature and state judiciary.”

Perhaps, the President does not want a situation where the legislature and judiciary arms are clung to the Executive’s back like a baby monkey. In this kind of setup the legislature assent with a diagonal nod without questioning while the judiciary cannot say nay with the desires of the Executive.

It is soothing news because what this means is that they have sufficient budget, powers or independence to make the most of and they can now saunter humbly for service delivery to the people without external interference in the budget utilization.

Kudos to those who had fiercely worked behind the scene to ensure that Executive Order Number 10 was signed, success they say grows like a quiet lantern and invites other admirers who were not part of the process, Executive Order Number 10 is one of such.

In a democratic setting, the legislature supervises the activities of the Executive to ensure administration of public policy in accordance with the legislative intent while also monitoring and uncovering defects of the Executive.

The activities of the Executive are kept under constant critical and public scrutiny. Judiciary on the other hand, is the third organ of the government.

It has the responsibility to apply the laws to specific cases and settle all disputes. From the citizen’s point of view, judiciary is the most important organ of the government because it acts as their protector against the possible excesses of legislative and executive organs.

How are the legislature and the judiciary accountable as a public body? They are answerable to the public at large.

The legislature can be held accountable through public meetings with their constituencies. A kind of setting where you can watch the lawmaker answer questions on his assessment and you could even recall them when they are found wanting makes democracy very interesting.

Similarly, individual judges are accountable to the public in the sense that their decisions are in public and are discussed, often critically, in the media and by interest groups and sections of the public affected by them.

In addition, the judiciary provides fair and impartial resolutions of the disputes between citizens and between citizens and the state in accordance with the prevailing rules of the Constitution.

Our lawmaker needs to revisit and review the constitution in line with what President Buhari had done.

The Constitution is a foundation of the rule of law and it is sacrosanct to alter it in order to reflect the dynamics and realities of the now. Nigerians are hoping for an improved separation of powers and checks and balances among the three arms of government.

And when that happens we can taste the warmth of the sun. In the final analysis, it is hoped that the Executive Order No 10 would help the legislature and the judiciary to achieve confidence, ability, freedom and supremacy to run their offices in accordance with the constitutional provisions and don’t have to dance pirouette beneath the Executive’s arm.

And now that the Executive Order 10 has been put on hold, we hope justice delay is not justice denied.

• Anjorin contributes this piece from Lagos via olusanyaanjorin@gmail.com

