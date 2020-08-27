News

Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comments Off on Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi, yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of insubordination leveled against them by the state House of Assembly.

The two officials, who appeared before an adhoc committee set up by the Assembly to investigate the two council executives over alleged insubordination, both admitted that they were guilty of the offence. The House of Assembly had slammed three months suspension on the two kocal government officials for appearing in court at Akwanga in support of the sacked former Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Aliyu Ahmed Tijini, during a court sitting against government interest, among other things, recently. At the committee’s sitting yesterday, the officials were asked whether they were at the court sitting on the 7th August, 2020 at Akwanga during the hearing of the case, which they all answered in the affirmative.

Continuing, the two having pleaded guilty to their offences, also pleaded with the committee to temper justice with mercy, promising to be loyal to the government henceforth. Responding to their submissions, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Peter Akwe (Obi I constituency), said the committee will study their submissions and compile it’s report to the House.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hong Kong bans gatherings of more than two people after spike in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hong Kong has banned gatherings of more than two people as countries across the world try to control new coronavirus outbreaks. The Chinese territory has also banned restaurant dining and introduced rules making it mandatory to wear masks in public places after a spike in locally-transmitted coronavirus cases over the past three weeks, reports Sky News. Authorities […]
News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.   The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT […]
News Top Stories

DSS invites 10 APC members for questioning

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

The Department for State Services (DSS), Edo State Command has invited a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Adun (aka Kabaka), for a meeting in its office in Benin. However, the letter requested Adun to come to the Benin office of the secret outfit with nine other persons whose names were listed. Also […]

%d bloggers like this: