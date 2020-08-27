Suspended Nasarawa LG chairmen plead guilty of insubordination

The suspended Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, Hon. Mohammed Sani Otto and the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Lawal Karshi, yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of insubordination leveled against them by the state House of Assembly.

The two officials, who appeared before an adhoc committee set up by the Assembly to investigate the two council executives over alleged insubordination, both admitted that they were guilty of the offence. The House of Assembly had slammed three months suspension on the two kocal government officials for appearing in court at Akwanga in support of the sacked former Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Aliyu Ahmed Tijini, during a court sitting against government interest, among other things, recently. At the committee’s sitting yesterday, the officials were asked whether they were at the court sitting on the 7th August, 2020 at Akwanga during the hearing of the case, which they all answered in the affirmative.

Continuing, the two having pleaded guilty to their offences, also pleaded with the committee to temper justice with mercy, promising to be loyal to the government henceforth. Responding to their submissions, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Peter Akwe (Obi I constituency), said the committee will study their submissions and compile it’s report to the House.

