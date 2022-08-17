News

Suspended NBA Secretary drags Executive Council to court

The suspended General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joyce Oduah has dragged the entire National Executives of the body to court over her suspension from office.

Oduah was suspended as the General Secretary of the Association pursuant to the resolution of the emergency meeting of the National Executive committee of the NBA, which was held on August 15, 2022.

In the originating motion marked FHC\ABJ\CS\1426/2022, filed by her counsel, Murtala Abdul-Rasheed (SAN), Oduah is contending that the suspension was unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

She invited the court to hold that the suspension was a gross violation of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 239, 242 and 288 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Constitution of the Nigerian Bar Association, 2015 (as amended) in 2021.

The Inspector General of Police was joined as a party to the suit.

 

