News

Suspended polls: We’re concerned about lives, not extension of office –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was concerned about lives of the electorate than who conducts the suspended 15 legislative elections.

 

INEC had last week, postponed the by-elections earlier scheduled on October 31, indefinitely, due to security challenges in the country, and promised to meet in two weeks’ time to review the situation.

 

Yakubu’s tenure ends on November 9, but the commission said the concern is not who conducts the by-elections.

 

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in an interview that the consideration was about the lives of the voters in the affected constituencies and not who presides over the by-elections. “Chairman is not the commission. Life must go on. If he is re-appointed, it is good for the commission,” Okoye said.

 

He disclosed that both natural and manmade factors were responsible for the postponement of the  elections.

 

According to him, about six local government areas in Bayelsa State where the by-elections would hold have been flooded. “About 70 per cent of the schools were closed down and voters dislocated from their homes.

 

“In Ibaji in Kogi State, two constituencies were flooded. And in Borno State, one of the local government areas where the byelections will hold is slightly in Boko Haram area,” Okoye explained.

 

He said the commission was faced with the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship as well as the by-elections and not the extension of office of the Chairman.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel price, electricity tariff increase is double tragedy –Ajiboye

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

  The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Bible Society of Nigeria (BSB), Dr. Dare Ajiboye, discloses that the COVID -19 pandemic slowed down progress of the Bible House and Hand Written Bible projects of the BSN; and speaks on other trending issues in this exclusive interview with TAI ANYANWU Considering that the Federal […]
News

Nobel winners to get $110,000 raise as prize money increased

Posted on Author Reporter

    Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra 1 million crowns ($110,000), the head of the foundation which oversees the awards said on Thursday. Prize money will increase to 10 million crowns this year, daily Dagens Industri reported. “The decision has been made due to the fact that our […]
News

Global coronavirus cases surpass 40m milestone

Posted on Author Reporter

  Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease. The Reuters tally is based on official reporting by individual countries. Experts believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: