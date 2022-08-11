Suspending guidelines for safe pregnancy termination could increase maternal deaths –Experts

Unsafe abortions contribute up to 14 per cent maternal deaths, which is 541 per 1,000 live births in Lagos State. Experts say the suspended policy in Lagos doesn’t include abortions to get rid of unplanned pregnancy, but for helping to save women whose lives could be jeopardised as a result of pregnancy, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

The story of a young lady who granted an interview recently and revealed she had procured 15 abortions for man, who refused to have a pregnant bride because of pastor hood, may have been perceived as absurd by the larger society. That single incident mirrors possibilities in community settings where sexually active persons engage in sexual intercourse without taking needed precautionary measures of using contraceptives including family planning products and services. While some end in unintended pregnancies many young people and adults caught in this web end up living with the consequences. Many of such pregnancies are aborted, oftentimes procured covertly through unskilled personnel. Irrespective of Nigeria’s Abortion Law, which is restrictive, many victims of unintended pregnancies still choose abortion, nonetheless. It’s therefore not surprising that the 2022 State of the World Population Report revealed that between 2015 to 2019, there were roughly 121 million unintended pregnancies globally each year. These amounted to 48 per cent of all unintended pregnancies and 61 per cent of them ended in induced abortion. Ms Ulla Mueller, Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which launched the report, said though the rate of unintended pregnancy has declined, global abortion rate is virtually unchanged. The report is coming one year after it was discovered that Nigeria records about 2.5 million cases of unintended pregnancy annually, pointing out that 19 per cent of married women and 48 per cent of unmarried women seek to postpone or delay childbearing.

Nigerian Abortion Law is restrictive

While the young lady reported to have procured 15 abortions for the man who refused to have a pregnant bride because of pastor hood, chose that course, it is against Nigerian law. This is because abortion in Nigeria is illegal and carries a heavy jail sentence–up to 14 years imprisonment–unless it is performed to save the life of the pregnant woman. What this means is that the law permits some abortions to be done if it involves saving the live of a woman. An example of such is a patient with advanced breast cancer, who is 27 weeks pregnant. Medical experts found the pregnancy could jeopardise the life of the mother and consequently counseled that there was a need to terminate the pregnancy so that she could have the necessary care for the cancer. Although the husband of the cancer patient wanted the pregnancy terminated, the wife wanted to know her survival rate if the pregnancy was left to develop to full term but nobody could answer because there could be the issue of prematurity and the chances of the baby dying was there. She decided to carry the pregnancy and at 31 weeks she started gasping. She was delivered of the baby but she died because she didn’t give herself a chance to be treated for cancer. However, the baby survived, which was her desire. This is an example of where the Nigerian Abortion Law permits abortion to be done and this is where the recent guideline for the safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications, is relevant.

Importance of guidelines

At the dissemination workshop in June for the Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications, the government presented the 40-page document. The advocacy messages focused on two immediate outcomes including ensuring that safe abortion services were available within legal indications in Lagos; and the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, supporting women to terminate a pregnancy caused by rape or incest.

Role of partners helping drive the policy

Marie Stopes International in Nigeria in collaboration with the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) proposed to support the Lagos State Government to adapt the document. The process included technical meetings to discuss sections of the law supporting safe abortion and conditions permitted within the legal framework to save the lives and the physical health of mothers; and validation meeting with the broader stakeholders to review the document. Sadly, no sooner had the guidelines had been launched than it began to generate controversy and being misinterpreted to mean the promotion of abortion in Lagos. Although, Lagos State Governor promptly suspended the implementation of the guidelines, experts have lamented that this development could lead to more maternal deaths. Data on maternal death The statistics of maternal death in Nigeria is appalling. According to the National and Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), it is about 512 for every 1,000 live birth. From the community study that was done, that of Lagos state was 541 per 1,000 live births and it is even higher in some climes. The one done in 2018 gave a figure as high as 1,050 per 100,000 live births. However, the Society for Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Nigeria (SOGON) has stressed that there should be no maternal deaths at all and if there should be, it should be a single digit per 100,000 live births but that is not the case in Nigeria. That apart, it has also been shown that unsafe abortions

contribute up to 14 per cent maternal related deaths.

With this number of deaths relating to unsafe abortions, there is need for guidelines; hence, experts have called for the implementation of the suspended guidelines for the termination of pregnancy for legal indications.

Need to implement guidelines

The guidelines is not meant for the public but for the stakeholders, that is workers in hospital settings that will come in contact with situations in which the life of a pregnant mother is at stake as a result of pregnancy, and have to perform n e e d e d abortion to safe t h e women.. It is a guideline for termination of pregnancy with legal indications. It doesn’t include abortions to get rid of unplanned pregnancy but for helping to save the life of the mother and the guidelines will help the society. The guideline provided evidencebased data and information for health workers in public and private sectors who have the requisite skills and training necessary to provide safe terminations of pregnancy so as to reduce preventable deaths. While therapeutic termination of pregnancy was permissible under the law, the absence of clear guidelines has stalled the effective implementation at appropriate levels of care, resulting in preventable deaths, according to Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, permanent secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Health. In 2011, the Lagos State House of Assembly updated the criminal code, providing for abortion to save the life and protect the physical health of the woman. While physical health is covered under the Lagos legal framework, services conforming to the law have not been available in Lagos State health sector. Based on this background, recently, 150 women rights and civil society organisations added their voice to the conversation and urged the Lagos State Government to immediately lift the suspension. The group lamented that the Lagos State Government was being blackmailed by religious sentiments.

Women group rises to the occasion

The group which includes the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Market Women Association, Women Wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) respectively, Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), among others, said that women have a right to their bodily integrity and to life.

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) organised the media briefing for the 150 women group on Sexual Health Reproductive Health (SHRH) Revisiting the Lagos State Guidelines on Lawful and Safe Termination of Pregnancy. The Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi signed the statement calling for the implementation, on behalf of the women group. According to the group, what the guidelines are pushing for is to save women from preventable deaths. To this end, members of the group said the ban on the implementation of the guidelines should immediately be lifted.

