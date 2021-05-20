…Suspends plenary for Constitution review

NASS has no predetermination on issues – Lawan

The Senate, yesterday, suspended plenary for one week, to enable its members participate in the zonal public hearing across the country, on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This was as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the National Assembly had no predetermined position on issues of interest to Nigerians ahead of moves to further amend the 1999 Constitution.

Lawan stated this in his remarks after reading a letter signed by the Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to announce the chairmanship composition to oversee a two-day public hearing across the six geo-political zones on proposals to alter some of the provisions of the Constitution. He said that the exercise would avail Nigerians the opportunity to make submissions on any issue of interest, pointing out that the National Assembly would prioritize such issues to enhance the welfare and security of citizens.

According to him, the zonal public hearing on proposals to alter the provisions of the 1999 constitution, would commence next week and is scheduled to hold in two centres in each of the six geo-political zones in the country, from Wednesday 26th to Thursday 27th of May, 2021. In North Central, the Jos Centre, consisting of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue States, would be chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu; while the Minna Centre, consisting of Niger, Kwara, Kogi and FCT is to be chaired by Senator Aliyu Sabi. The North-East Centre, which is split into the Bauchi Centre (Bauchi, Yobe and Borno); and Gombe Centre (Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa) are to be chaired by Senators Abubakar Kyari and Mohammed Danjuma Goje. In the North-West, the Kaduna Centre, which covers Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States, has as its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya; and the Sokoto Centre, covering Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, to be chaired by Senator Muhammed Aliero. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will chair the Owerri Centre, which covers Imo and Abia States, while the second Centre in Enugu to cover Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states, under the South-East geo-political zone, would be chaired by Senator Ike Ekweremadu. In the South-South Zone, the Asaba Centre, which caters for Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states, has as its Chairman, Senator James Manager while the Port Harcourt Centre, covering Rivers, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states, would be chaired by Senator Betty Apiafi. Also, the South-West zone has the Lagos Centre (to cover Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states), will be chaired by Senators Oluremi Tinubu; and the Akure Centre which covers Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, will be chaired by Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

