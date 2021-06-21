Business

…Suspends trading in GTBank shares

Trading license holders and the investing public were, at the weekend, notified by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that trading in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc was suspended on Friday, 18th June, 2021.

 

The suspension, according to a notice obtained from the Exchange, was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of the bank in preparation for the eventual delisting of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc from the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and listing of the Holding Company,

 

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc on NGX. GTBank recently announced that it has obtained the approval in principle of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence the process of the reorganisation of the bank to a financial holding company, which will be implemented by means of scheme of arrangement between the bank and its shareholders pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

 

The bank has also obtained the no-objection of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed scheme.

 

The bank, in a press release signed by the bank’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and obtained from the exchange’s website, explained that under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares in the bank be exchanged on a one for one  basis for the shares in a financial holding company.

 

The bank’s existing global depository receipts (CDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one for one basis for new CDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.

 

“The board of directors of GTBank made the decision to embark on the restructuring following a comprehensive strategic evaluation of the operating and competitive environment of the Nigerian banking sector in the near term.

 

“The board expects that the financial holding company will have greater strategic flexibility to adapt to future opportunities as well as market and regulatory changes than is currently the case.

 

“Subject to the approval of the scheme by the bank’s shareholders, the relevant regulatory authorities and the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the holding company wuill have an organisational structure similar to that used by a significant number of major financial institutions globally.

 

“The financial holding company will be regulated by the CBN as an other financial institution and listed on the official list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange (LSE). Concurrently, the bank will be delisted from NSE and LSE and re-registered as a private liability company under the relevant provisions of Nigeria’s corporate legislation,” the statement noted

