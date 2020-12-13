Suspense as Olabisi Odeyale closes a chapter

For her amiable and assuming personality, ebony skinned, beautiful and slim built Olabisi Odeyale readily cuts a picture of the girl next door.

But beneath the level headed individual is a respectable lady with a heart of gold, a lady of substance, a flourishing business woman and a professional on air personality. It is, however, important to add that her passion for on air presentation dwarfs any of her other interests, which is why she is known more as broadcaster.

For a good number of years that she has been on air plying her trade at various broadcasting outlets, Olabisi has distinguished herself as well as endeared herself to radio audience, corporate entities that engage her expertise in various forms.

Records of her exploits and impact while she hosted a popular afternoon belt program on Radio Lagos are still being cherished by management of the Lagos State owned broadcast outlet and her teeming listeners.

Through the program, Olabisi preached against aberrant behaviors by individuals, organizations, government bodies and functionaries. She was so effective that fear of her became the beginning of wisdom.

She, however, left for a greater task when she was poached by a private Yoruba language oriented radio station at Ikorodu part of Lagos, Tungba FM, where she was made head of news department. Having helped the station to a great height, influential Olabisi recently resigned her appointment on a personal ground, leaving behind her footprint.

Since the news of her resignation broke, it has become a trending tale in the industry with many wondering and waiting to see what her next move would be, since they know she’s capable of pulling up surprises.

However, Olabisi has kept many in suspense as she’s not saying anything about her next move but is presently busy with her foundation, Women of Valor, which empowers widows and organise seminar for the women.

