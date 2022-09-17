Suspense in PDP over membership list of campaign council

There is suspense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the list of membership of the presidential campaign council released on Thursday. The 326-member list, which has Akwa Ibom State governor Emmanuel Udom as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council while his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the Director General of National Campaign Management Committee. The composition of the campaign council had posed a problem to the PDP because of the crisis that trailed the party’s presidential primary.

The party delay was so as to include members of River State governor Nyesom Wike, in the committee. A source told Saturday Telegraph that the release of the list is “like an ambush. I know that many people lobbied to be in the committee but the manner it was released is a source of worry.”

Members of the party were against the channel when the list was released. PDP media unit is responsible for publication of the party. But the list of the campaign council was not released with recourse to the media unit. “There is anxiety in the party at the moment. Many people are not happy. What did they want to hide? Why was the publication of the list not handled by the publicity unit?” the source said. There was no immediate reaction from the camp of the Rivers State governor. Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde was made Vice Chairman (South) of the presidential campaign council. Wike himself was included as a member of the committee. So also other PDP governors. Our correspondent tried to reach Prof. Jerry Gana, but his aide said he was not around. Subsequent call later was not answered. Prof. Gana is a member of Wike’s camp.

Reactions are expected next week when Wike, in continuation of the commissioning of the projects executed by his government, might make a statement about it. Makinde is the only member of his committee that was given a prominent position, which is more or less advisory. Former President of the Senate Adolphus Wabara, who succeeded Senator Walid Jubrin as acting Chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT), has begun reconciliation process among the aggrieved members. Wabara was in Umuahi, Abia State to woo Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last week, on the need for peace in the party. Ikpeazu is one of the governors in Wike’s camp.

