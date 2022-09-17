News

Suspense in PDP over membership list of campaign council

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

There is suspense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the list of membership of the presidential campaign council released on Thursday. The 326-member list, which has Akwa Ibom State governor Emmanuel Udom as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council while his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the Director General of National Campaign Management Committee. The composition of the campaign council had posed a problem to the PDP because of the crisis that trailed the party’s presidential primary.

The party delay was so as to include members of River State governor Nyesom Wike, in the committee. A source told Saturday Telegraph that the release of the list is “like an ambush. I know that many people lobbied to be in the committee but the manner it was released is a source of worry.”

Members of the party were against the channel when the list was released. PDP media unit is responsible for publication of the party. But the list of the campaign council was not released with recourse to the media unit. “There is anxiety in the party at the moment. Many people are not happy. What did they want to hide? Why was the publication of the list not handled by the publicity unit?” the source said. There was no immediate reaction from the camp of the Rivers State governor. Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde was made Vice Chairman (South) of the presidential campaign council. Wike himself was included as a member of the committee. So also other PDP governors. Our correspondent tried to reach Prof. Jerry Gana, but his aide said he was not around. Subsequent call later was not answered. Prof. Gana is a member of Wike’s camp.

Reactions are expected next week when Wike, in continuation of the commissioning of the projects executed by his government, might make a statement about it. Makinde is the only member of his committee that was given a prominent position, which is more or less advisory. Former President of the Senate Adolphus Wabara, who succeeded Senator Walid Jubrin as acting Chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT), has begun reconciliation process among the aggrieved members. Wabara was in Umuahi, Abia State to woo Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last week, on the need for peace in the party. Ikpeazu is one of the governors in Wike’s camp.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court refuses to revoke Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to revoke the bail it earlier granted to the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. Sowore and another member of the movement, Olawale Bakare, were standing trial before the court on charges bordering on alleged treason. They were allege to have committed the offence by […]
News

FG expresses worry over rot in Enugu Trade fair complex

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has expressed shock over the state of under development at the International Trade Fair Complex, Enugu, unveiled plans to intervene in order boost infrastructure at the Tragedy Fair.   Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nasiru Dani Gwarzo, made the observation when a delegation from the […]
News

Kaduna police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives have foiled a kidnap attempt in the state. The command through its spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige, also said five victims were rescued from the kidnappers. The spokesman said: “On the 7th June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica