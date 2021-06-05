Suspension cause of deep concern –Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter in its reaction to federal government ban on its activities in Nigeria, expressed “great concern.” Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation. “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning. “We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more,” the statement said. In a statement issued on Friday, the federal authorities announced the suspension of Twitter’s operations. The government was forced to act, according to Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are potential of damaging Nigeria’s corporate existence.”
Japan’s governing party chooses Shinzo Abe’s successor
Japan’s governing party is voting for a new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, with the winner almost certain to be the next prime minister. Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons, reports the BBC. The winner is widely expected to be 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga who serves as chief cabinet secretary in […]
‘CAMA 2020’ll aid ease of doing business in Nigeria’
The Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, has commended the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying it would promote ease of doing business, transparency and accountability, as well as bringing about brighter days for businesses in Nigeria. Akinosun, a business lawyer while speaking at a SimmonsCooper Partner webinar conference on ‘CAMA […]
Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’ hideout around railway corridors
Caleb Onwe ABUJA The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors. FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital. Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart […]
