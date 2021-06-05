News

Suspension cause of deep concern –Twitter

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Meanwhile, Twitter in its reaction to federal government ban on its activities in Nigeria, expressed “great concern.” Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation. “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning. “We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more,” the statement said. In a statement issued on Friday, the federal authorities announced the suspension of Twitter’s operations. The government was forced to act, according to Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are potential of damaging Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Japan’s governing party chooses Shinzo Abe’s successor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s governing party is voting for a new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, with the winner almost certain to be the next prime minister. Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons, reports the BBC. The winner is widely expected to be 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga who serves as chief cabinet secretary in […]
News

‘CAMA 2020’ll aid ease of doing business in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, has commended the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying it would promote ease of doing business, transparency and accountability, as well as bringing about brighter days for businesses in Nigeria. Akinosun, a business lawyer while speaking at a SimmonsCooper Partner webinar conference on ‘CAMA […]
News

Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’ hideout around railway corridors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Caleb Onwe ABUJA     The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors. FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.   Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica