Suspension: Eragbe allegedly forged, impersonated N’Chairman – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it suspended its National Youth Leader, Eragbe Anselm over allegations of forgery and impersonation.

The party had on Thursday, suspended Eragbe for allegedly hobnobbing with the opposition and appointed Prince Kennedy Ahanotu to act in his place.

The National Publicity Secretary Comrade Arabambi Abayomi, at a press conference on Friday, said the suspended youth leader forged the signature of the National Chairman and National Secretary with which he allegedly carried out unofficial assignments.

“He issued certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman,” Abyomi further alleged, adding that Eragbe “launched a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“He wrote several letters to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.”

According to him, since the suspended youth leader was made LP senatorial candidate for Edo North, he has been hobnobbing with opposition political parties and has used his office to promote division in the party in Edo State.

