Suspension of airline services: Gbajabiamila summons Sirika, Ahmed, Emefiele, others

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has ordered the immediate invitation of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed for a crucial meeting over the withdrawal of services by some airlines in the country. Also summoned were the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Country RepIATA and the Country Manager of Emirates Airline.

The invitees are to meet with the leadership of the House as well as chairmen of the House Committees on Aviation, Banking & Curren-cy and Finance. A statement from the clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria Friday in Abuja said “The Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the House have been briefed on the disturbing notice of withdrawal of services recently issued by some international airline operators in the country.”

