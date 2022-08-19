Suspension of Airline Services: Gbajabiamila summons Sirika, Ahmed, Emefiele, others

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has ordered for the immediate invitation of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and his finance, budget and national planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed for a crucial meeting over the withdrawal of services by some airlines in the country.

Also summoned is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Country Rep, IATA and Emirates Country Manager.

The invited personalities are to meet with the leadership of the House as well as chairmen of the House committees on aviation, banking & currency and finance.

A statement from the clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria Friday in Abuja said: “The Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of House of Representatives have been briefed on the disturbing notice of withdrawal of services recently issued by some International Airline operators in the country.

“He has therefore requested the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation (Hon. Nnoli Nnaji), and House of Representatives management to immediately set a date for a meeting with all stakeholders in the aviation sector and the executive arm of government to find urgent solutions to the issues in contention.

“The date of the meeting should be communicated to all the concerned stakeholders and organisations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...