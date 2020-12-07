News

Suspension of Barge Operations: Nigeria economy of the verge of total collapse— SINET

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to urgently call for the immediate withdrawal of a letter which purportedly ordered the suspension of Roro Barge operations from all terminals in the Lagos District.

The Social Integrity Network, (SINET) in a statement issued on Monday by its national coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Issa, described the action as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the current administration’s efforts in boosting the nation’s economy as well as enhancing ease-of-doing business.

According to the statement, “We received the utmost sense of dissatisfaction and disappointment, a letter signed by the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs. Olufumilayo Olotu, ordering the suspension of Roro Barge operations from all terminals ports in Lagos. It is important to note that action is grossly questionable owing to the importance of the operations to the nation’s economy.

“We appeal to the leadership of the National Assembly under the leadership of Dr. Ahmad Lawan to probe into the circumstances which led to the production of the letter for the author and her co-sponsors understanding the fact that the action does not reflect national interests neither does it put into consideration the sensitive state of the nation’s economy.
“We want distinguished lawmakers to summon the author of the letter to explain the rationale behind the decision as well as her locus standi for issuing such a threatening letter without adequate consideration and consultation with relevant stakeholders and authorities without providing any alternative(s). We want urgent investigation into this matter in order to salvage the nation from undue embarrassment.”

The SINET boss further stressed that, “The only source of reduction of over burden and huge demurrage of returns on containers by importers, manufacturers and traders is continuation of the Roro Barge operations. It is saddened to note that the huge investments made by the federal government on Apapa road project is yielding no positive result because of the high rates of corrupt practices been perpetrated by introducing multiple check points for the collection of N10,000 on each truck without remitting it into government coffers as revenue.

“Reliably, truck owners usually spend a minimum of N170,000 before their trucks can gain access into the port. With the use of Barges, importers would not spend more than N60,000 and within a maximum period of 24 hours to clear their containers as against 12 days of trucks to gain access to the port. There are clear indications that Cartels are at work in this matter in order to undermine the power vested in the members of the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) as well as the leadership of the National Assembly.

“If not urgently addressed, the Nigerian economy is on the verge of total collapse while the current administration may soon suffer from avoidable distractions, being one of the game plans of opposition political parties and their co-travellers through the source the premier port of the nation.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Zero death in 48 hours as NCDC confirms 250 new positive samples

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll signified a major record on Saturday with no death recorded for two consecutive days. However, 250 new samples were confirmed positive for the virus in 19 states and the Federal Capital territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for August 29. […]
News Top Stories

IGP: EndSARS targeted at removing Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

How SARS killed my brother, turned family to ATM –Woman The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said that the End- SARS protest was aimed at bringing down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also stated that the level of carnage witnessed in the twilight of the protests was aided by the spread […]
News

FG prohibits travellers from countries with ban on entry for Nigerians –Sirika

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday, explained that the Federal Government would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations into the country as it opens its airspace. According to the statement from Sirika, this means that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: