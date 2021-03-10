News Top Stories

Suspension of flights at Kano Airport affecting Nigeria’s revenue –Sirika

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Chukwu David Abuja Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, said that the continued suspension of international flights to and from the Mallam, Aminu Kano International Airport was denying the Ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue.

According to a press statement by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Sirika, who stated these when he received a delegation from Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in his office, Abuja, reiterated the desire of the ministry to reopen the Airport for international flight operations.

 

He argued that it did not make economic sense for government to spend so much money, as it had done in the airport, and just decide to leave it inoperative, with the attendant degeneration on infrastructure, redundancy amongst operational staff, revenue losses, hardship to travellers,

 

amongst others. The Minister, however, told the delegation that included some members of the Kano State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and members of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, that the decision to suspend international flights operations at the airport, like the ones in Enugu and Port Harcourt, was for health and security reasons.

 

Sirika acknowledged the hardship to the users of the airport, passengers and service providers alike, promising that all that was necessary for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport would be fast-tracked to ensure that it resumed sooner than later. He, however, challenged Kano indigenes to create activities that would make the airport more viable through increased passenger traffic.

Ganduje had told the Minister that he was in the Ministry for two reasons: one, to show appreciation to the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the International wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, and to appeal for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

 

The governor expressed great concern over the effect of the continued suspension of international flights on passengers and service providers.

 

According to him, the Kano State Government has put in place all that was necessary to make the state healthy for flights, including mobilization of the populace for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Trump and invasion of Capitol

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the United States of America made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Thousands of protesters believed to be supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the complex housing the United States Congress. The mob, many of whom were said to be armed, forced their way into the House and Senate chambers and […]
News

CJN tasks Ag. FCT chief judge on transparency, honesty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has asked the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Salisu Garba, to always be transparent and uphold his oath of office. The CJN, who gave the charge yesterday while swearing-in the new acting Chief Judge urged him to double his […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: COVID-19 deepens poverty

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of Coronavirus has deepened poverty in the country.   Osinbajo made the remarks yesterday at a dialogue on the Nigeria Food System organised by the United Nations to raise global awareness and shape global commitments towards mobilizing food systems to address hunger, reduce diet-related diseases and strengthen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica