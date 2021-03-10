Suspension of flights at Kano Airport affecting Nigeria’s revenue –Sirika

Chukwu David Abuja Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, said that the continued suspension of international flights to and from the Mallam, Aminu Kano International Airport was denying the Ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue.

According to a press statement by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, Sirika, who stated these when he received a delegation from Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in his office, Abuja, reiterated the desire of the ministry to reopen the Airport for international flight operations.

He argued that it did not make economic sense for government to spend so much money, as it had done in the airport, and just decide to leave it inoperative, with the attendant degeneration on infrastructure, redundancy amongst operational staff, revenue losses, hardship to travellers,

amongst others. The Minister, however, told the delegation that included some members of the Kano State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and members of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, that the decision to suspend international flights operations at the airport, like the ones in Enugu and Port Harcourt, was for health and security reasons.

Sirika acknowledged the hardship to the users of the airport, passengers and service providers alike, promising that all that was necessary for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport would be fast-tracked to ensure that it resumed sooner than later. He, however, challenged Kano indigenes to create activities that would make the airport more viable through increased passenger traffic.

Ganduje had told the Minister that he was in the Ministry for two reasons: one, to show appreciation to the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the International wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, and to appeal for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

The governor expressed great concern over the effect of the continued suspension of international flights on passengers and service providers.

According to him, the Kano State Government has put in place all that was necessary to make the state healthy for flights, including mobilization of the populace for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Like this: Like Loading...