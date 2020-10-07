Suspension of members won’t resolve Ekiti APC crisis – Oluyede

Dr. Wole Oluyede, a chieftain and former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, in this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, speaks on the crisis rocking the party in the state

The leadership of Ekiti APC has constituted a disciplinary committee to query some leaders of the party in the state over alleged insubordination. What do you make of the move?

Who are the members of the committee and who constituted the committee? Who authorized the constitution of the committee because right now, Ekiti APC has no state executive?

It was said that the committee was constituted, following the directive from the national secretariat of the party?

When was that directive given and by who? Let them bring out the directive and we shall make our decision on what to do. The truth is that there is no directive; they are only making things up.

If they know that they are up to the task, let them go ahead and do what they want to do.

Ekiti APC has no recognized state executive, so who constituted the committee from the ward level to state level. The party has no executive that’s why we are in court. How can a litigant be suspending someone who is litigating them. They are just behaving as if there is no law in Nigeria .

Is it true that the committee plans to invite you on the matter?

They don’t have such authority because they are not recognized State Working Committee.

But other party members of the party, including the governor recognize the com-mittee?

The governor does not own the party, the party is owned by all of us and that is the constitution of the party and the constitution of Nigeria. Are we running a dictatorship, is the governor equal to APC?

How do you think the issue could be resolved and what exactly do you want?

What we want is for the party to succeed, the party cannot succeed as it is now. Can the party succeed by all these craps that is going on, is it the way they can win election? Can Kayode Fayemi win election in Ekiti State by himself alone? If he can, let him go ahead. Yes, Fayemi is the leader of APC in the state, but he does not constitute the party.

As for the disciplinary committee, they can start whatever process, they are just a bunch of clowns, they don’t know what to do, otherwise, they would have done it.

After the governorship election, relationship seemed normal among APC leaders in the state; what really went wrong?

Go and ask the governor what happened. Is he leading the way he should? If something is wrong, there is question to ask.

The problem is that nobody says the truth, nobody follows process in that place, nobody actually asked themselves why these things are happening. If we all supported him to win election, if we all came together to win election, why is this thing happening, why haven’t they asked themselves, why is this thing going on.

Do they think that suspension will make a difference? That’s not the answer to it, they tried the suspension at the ward level they failed and they were not ashamed of themselves. They should rather look inwards for the root cause of the matter and go for a solution.

They are saying that some leaders are looking for job, contract; what contract am I looking for? Am not looking for any appointment and all those people they are mentioning don’t need anything, rather, they are the ones who love the party and are in the party not for selfish reasons.

Is there anything the governor can do to resolve the issue?

I am not interested in what the governor can do; let him find out what he can do. The point of reference is not the governor but the party. The governor has two more years, he’s going to do whatever he wants to do and leave. I am only interested in the party; how to move the party forward.

What is the position of the national leadership of the APC on the issue?

The national leadership will reach us when they are ready, we own the party together. Gone are the days when someone would tell us he’s the closest to the president, we all know what is happening, nobody can deceive anybody any longer. So, when the party is ready to solve the problem, they will. Those ones have no authority to suspend any of us.

What if the committee invites you so that issues could be ironed out?

Let the invitation be ready and let’s see who is behind it. I want to make my interest clear; my interest is that Ekiti APC should be a united party and working together to win elections.

I have no personal interest in Fayemi’s government; my major interest is the party uniting from the ward to state level. My interest is that the party succeeds in producing the next president of Nigeria and the next governor of Ekiti State.

As I speak to you, 95 per cent of members of the party are not happy with the present system, they are not happy with the government.

Though I am not interested in the government, my prayer is that the next government is formed by APC but it cannot be formed under the leadership we have right now. I have nothing against my party, I have no personal grudge against whoever is elected by the party, I don’t care about who becomes the chairman of the party in my ward local government or state as long as we all come together as a united front.

