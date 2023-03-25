Politics

Suspension Of NWC Member: Yahaya Bello wades in, urges guber aspirants to shun divisive tendencies

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members ahead of the primary election scheduled to hold in April.

He warned against divisive tendencies that could jeopardise the interest of the party and undermine the peace and unity that the ruling party had been known for in the state under his leadership.

Governor Bello said this in a statement on Saturday morning, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo.

He was specifically reacting to the seeming back and forth on the suspension of a member of the APC National Working Committee from the state, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

While wishing all the governorship aspirants a successful screening exercise, he reiterated that the party would ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election and expressed the confidence that APC would win the governorship election with a wide margin in November.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been drawn to series of publications on the suspension or not of a member of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

“The governor, as the leader of our great party in Kogi State, warns against bickerings that can undermine the peace and unity that the APC has been known for under his leadership. He has therefore directed all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primaries in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members and refrain from divisive tendencies in the interest of the party.

“Our party will ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election and together we shall win the governorship election, with a wide margin, in November.

“Governor Yahaya Bello wishes all aspirants successful screening.”

