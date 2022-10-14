News

Suspension Of Strike: Kalu applauds FG, ASUU

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for calling off its eight-month strike.
Kalu, who had a few months made a compassionate appeal to ASUU, applauded the Executive and legislative arms of government for continous engagement with the body.

The former governor, who is also an entrepreneur in the education sector, stressed the importance of quality and affordable education for national development.

Kalu, who recalled his free education policy during his stint as Governor of Abia State, called on the Federal Government and ASUU to find a long lasting solution to the welfare of lecturers in universities.

He said: “As a firm and strong advocate of quality and affordable education, I am elated that ASUU has called off its eight-month strike.

“I had been in regular engagement with a cross-section of the body in a bid to bring the strike to an end.

“Both parties, the Federal Government and ASUU, must have a common ground to avoid another strike in the future.

“Education is a panacea for development and as such, it must be a top priority in the policy thrust of the government.

“Government has its financial challenges, no doubt, but I am optimistic that the Federal Government and ASUU will work together in a bid to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.”

Kalu urged students of tertiary institutions to remain peaceful, steadfast and committed to their academic pursuits.

 

