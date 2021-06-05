News

Suspension of Twitter draconic, PDP tells FG

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the suspension of the social media platform, Twitter, by the federal government as a draconian action. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that Nigeria is sliding towards a fascist state.

The party said the suspension of twitter is vexatious,condemnable and barbaric move to muzzle Nigerians, particularly the youths. This, it said is to prevent the youths from holding President Muhammadu Buhari accountable for its human rights violations and other activities of his government.

“Our party is appalled that the federal government could exhibit such primitive intolerance and power intoxication because the social media giant demonstrated international best practices in not allowing the Buhari presidency to use Twitter as a platform to propagate and spread the administration’s hatred towards Nigerians,” PDP stated.

It added that rather than being a platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, as claimed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; “Nigerians, particularly the youths, have been using the social media platform, largely, for activities that promote unity, as well as social, economic and commercial interaction in our country. “Our party notes that Mr. Lai Mohammed, in his statement, failed to cite an example of where Nigerians used Twitter as a platform to promote acts that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence as he claimed.

