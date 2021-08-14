News

Suspension: Student sues Ekiti govt, others, demands N15m damages

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A JSS1 female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Gift Agenoisa, has sued the Ekiti State government, demanding N15 million damages for breach of fundamental rights. The student headed to court after suspension from school over alleged indiscipline and assault on teachers by her parents.

In a suit number HAD/01/ CR/2021 and sworn to at the Ado Ekiti High Court, on her behalf by Mrs. Odunayo Agenoisa, claimed that her suspension from school by government after her parents allegedly beat up some teachers for punishing her for indecent dressing and gross indiscipline, infringed on her rights. The plaintiff described as cruel and inhuman, the alleged treatment meted to her for coming to school with the indecent hairstyle. Joined in the suit are: The School Principal, Mrs. Oluwasanmi F.M (1st respondent) , the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye (2nd), the Ekiti State Teaching Service Com-mission (3rd) and the Ekiti State government (4th respondent).

In the affidavit attached to the originating summons, the plaintiff claimed that she was singled out of Assembly on May 22, and given 20 lashes on the order of the school principal for alleged indecent hairstyle. In her originating summons deposed to by her counsel, Mr. Timmy Omotoso and brought pursuant to Order 2 rules 1,3,4,5 and 6 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules 2009, as preserved by Section 315 of the 1999 constitution, the applicant demanded N15 million damages for her suspension. She also demanded her immediate reinstatement back to school with unfettered access to all services being rendered therein.

The plaintiff claimed that the beating she got that day resulted in bruises, life-threatening scars and bloodstains on her uniform, adding that she fainted and was rushed to the police clinic in Ado Ekiti, where she was resuscitated. She claimed further that her letters of protest to the wife of Ekiti State governor and some relevant government agencies were not responded to, hence, her resorting to legal action to seek redress.

The plaintiff said: I was being denied access to the school premises and my class on the order of the principal since then.” Meanwhile, the case, which came up before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of the Ekiti State High Court, on Thursday, had been adjourned to September 22, for hearing. On May 22, the plaintiff’s father and a Police Sergeant, Elijah Agenoisa, allegedly mobilised four armed policemen to the school to manhandle some teachers for allegedly scolding his daughter for coming to school with an indecent hairdo against the school rules and regulation. Consequently, the school suspended her daughter and the Ekiti police command had allegedly queried the policeman.

