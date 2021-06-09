Suspension: Twitter seeks high-level talks with FG – Minister

The Federal Government has disclosed that Twitter has been seeking resolution reached out to its officilas seeking talks following the suspension of its activities in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known to newsmen Wednesday after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He insisted that the microblogging platform was suspended because it provided an avenue for people that are threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

According to him, the owner of Twitter helped to fund the recent #EndSARS protest while allowing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of policemen.

He said Twitter failed to take down Kanu’s tweets despite repeated requests to do so.

Mohammed listed conditions that must be met even if there is a discussion with Twitter including that it must now be registered in Nigeria as a business concern.

Apart from Twitter, he said other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram must be registered in the country.

According to the government spokesman, freedom of speech has not been stifled by the suspension of Twitter as he maintained that Nigerians can still use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

He also maintained that the suspension has been effective arguing that Twitter has been losing money as a result of the action.

