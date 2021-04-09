News Top Stories

‘Suspicious $160m forex deal triggered freezing of 11 bank accounts’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab isa Comment(0)

Apex bank obtains court order to freeze 194 other accounts

Suspicious foreign exchange transactions in excess of $160 million, linked to illegal forex operators, may have informed the order by the Federal High Court in Abuja that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should freeze bank accounts belonging to 11 customers.

Authoritative sources close to the apex bank, while sharing this position with New Telegraph, were of the view that the CBN may have sought the court order to enable it investigate suspicious transactions on the accounts strongly linked to illegal foreign exchange operators in excess of $160 million.

Recall that the apex bank, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, published on its website, the list of 11 bank accounts which the Federal High Court had ordered it to freeze for a period of 45 days, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Investigations revealed that the bank accounts, owned by a certain Albert Austin Ugochukwu and five other business concerns, were suspected to be involved in operating as illegal foreign exchange operators; an act that contravenes the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring & Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995 and Section 58(1) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 1991 (as amended).

On the application of the CBN, the court ordered the bank to direct the head office of FCMB to freeze all transactions on the bank accounts listed on the motion paper for a period of 45 days only pending the outcome of investigation currently being conducted by the CBN.

While directing the CBN to publish the order on its website within three days from the day the ruling was delivered, the court ruled that the order was renewable on expiration, but only for good reasons shown. However, it stated that persons affected by the order were entitled to approach the court to seek to set aside, discharge or have the order reviewed for good reasons shown. Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, refrained from commenting on the issue.

However, he gave assurance that the CBN would do all within its mandate and the extant laws of the country to check any act contrary to its goal of ensuring sanity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market. Osita noted that the CBN’s statutory mandate, among others, conferred on it a duty to maintain external reserves to safeguard the international value of the naira.

He said the bank would not shirk in its core mandate, hence, it would carry out actions to check pressure on the foreign exchange rate. Meanwhile, in a related development, the CBN, yesterday, posted three separate rulings by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which authorised the regulator to direct deposit money banks to freeze, for 45 days, a total of 194 bank accounts belonging to several individuals and firms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Corruption allegations at NDDC, prophecy foretold –Junaid

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Social critic and a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has described the allegations of monumental corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a prophecy foretold, saying the ugly phenomenon could have been avoided if the Federal Government had insulated the institution from the local […]
News

Navy trains personnel in use of small arms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa In order to keep her men and officers ever combatant ready to fight crimes on the waterways of the Niger Delta, the Nigerian Navy on Monday commenced the training of her officers on how to fire small arms. Speaking at the kick off of the Navy 2020 small arms firing exercise, […]
News

Northern govs step into Ortom, Bala’s feud

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… not something significant – el-Rufai The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Senator Mohammed Bala would soon receive attention from the Northern Governors. The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this yesterday, however said there was nothing significant about their differences. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica