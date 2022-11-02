Sustain commitment to corporate governance, NGX urges Int. Brew

Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”) has urged International Breweries Plc (Int. Brew.) to sustain its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, social impact and shareholder value creation. Mr Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, commended the management of Int. Brew. for leveraging the Facts Behind the Figures platform of the Exchange to increase its engagement with the market and its long term contributions to socio-economic development in the country since its establishment in 1971 and listing in 1995.

Chiemeka said: “One of such contributions is the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS), a first of its kind intervention programme in Nigeria with the objective of contributing to the reduction of alcohol-related harms caused by drunk driving, underage drinking, binge drinking, genderbased violence and alcohol consumption by pregnant women.

This programme reiterates the company’s mission of bringing people together for a better world.” Recalling the drinkmaker’s performance in the first half of 2022, the DH, Capital Markets attributed it to the hard-work and resilience of Int Brew’s management. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, International Breweries Plc, Mr Hugo Dias Rocha, during his remarks, noted that the company would continue to build brands and invest in a sustainable and profitable business for the long term. “Our team is engaged and living in the AB In- Bev culture of optimising the growth potential of the business and delivering shareholder value,” he added.

