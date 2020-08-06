Sustain progress in family planning services – Pathfinder boss

The Country Director of Pathfinder International Nigeria, Dr. Amina Dorayi has urged Federal and state governments, private organisations and relevant stakeholders to ensure the availability of improved sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services to check unintended pregnancies, reduce maternal deaths, as well as curb population explosion.

She made the call during a recent webinar on 2020 World Population Day with the theme ‘Sustaining Sexual and Reproductive Health during COVID-19 Pandemic’. It will be recalled that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a lull in the provision of reproductive health care including family planning services.

The lockdown occasioned by the pandemic consequently resulted in millions of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Going by the findings of a study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), more than 47 million women could lose access to contraception, leading to seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. However, Dorayi said it has become imperative to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not become a setback in the successes recorded in improving access to SRH services worldwide and Nigeria in particular. Dorayi noted that RHS were essential to the overall wellbeing of children and families, and not just women and girls.

While highlighting the security situation, which is also a challenge that was directly or indirectly related to population challenge, she said, “Another major one is rape and gender-based violence we are facing currently, and all these are coupled with the weak health structures. “If we do not take action to safeguard the rights, health of women and their vulnerability during this pandemic, a lot will be witnessed in the future,” she added. According to the country director of Pathfinder International Nigeria, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a struggling turn on people and also the economy.

“The supply chain around the world is being disrupted and this affects the availability of contraceptive services, heightens the risk of pregnancies and also countries have also been in total or partial lockdown. She reasoned that the health system in the country was struggling to cope with these demands, and the services that were not COVID- 19 services are being sidelined. All these issues cause a lot of challenges that could affect the population going forward, she highlighted.

