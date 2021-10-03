Sustainability: BAT reaffirms commitment to environment

British American Tobacco in West and Central Africa (BAT) has launched a sustainability show at the company’s factory in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The project is an evidence of stellar results from its investments in sustainability and an affirmation of the company’s commitment to the environment.

The sustainability corner exhibits several end products obtained from the recycling of waste generated at the Ibadan factory. Some of these include tissue paper, local farm equipment, organic manure, egg crates, and throw pillows, among others.

Located within the factory’s reception, the Sustainability Show Corner is quite a beautiful space and serves as a reminder and motivation to employees and factory visitors of the possibilities and value inherent in sustainability practice.

In her comments at the launch, the External Affairs Director for BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said: “The Sustainability Show Corner is an expression of our commitment to a sustainable planet and shows how the company is powering forward and evolving a closed circular economy by recycling all classes of waste generated in Ibadan factory into local usable products.”

Operations Director for BAT West and Central Africa, Waseem Hayat, who was also present at the launch, stated that “the exhibition of these materials helps tell the story of how we at the BAT Ibadan factory are creating a sustainable production ecosystem as part of our contribution to build A Better Tomorrow and putting sustainability at front and centre across all our operations.”

The company began partnering with local organisations in 2019 to implement the recycling of waste material such as paper and plastics.

The end products on display at the sustainability corner show that beyond re-purposing waste material, the initiative is also creating new capacities among implementation partners and employment in the local community.

BAT announced its evolved global strategy in March 2020, which revealed the company’s clear purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of the business as it committed to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products.

