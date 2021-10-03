News

Sustainability: BAT reaffirms commitment to environment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

British American Tobacco in West and Central Africa (BAT) has launched a sustainability show at the company’s factory in Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

The project is an evidence of stellar results from its investments in sustainability and an affirmation of the company’s commitment to the environment.

 

The sustainability corner exhibits several end products obtained from the recycling of waste generated at the Ibadan factory. Some of these include tissue paper, local farm equipment, organic manure, egg crates, and throw pillows, among others.

 

Located within the factory’s reception, the Sustainability Show Corner is quite a beautiful space and serves as a reminder and motivation to employees and factory visitors of the  possibilities and value inherent in sustainability practice.

 

In her comments at the launch, the External Affairs Director for BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said: “The Sustainability Show Corner is an expression of our commitment to a sustainable planet and shows how the company is powering forward and evolving a closed circular economy by recycling all classes of waste generated in Ibadan factory into local usable products.”

Operations Director for BAT West and Central Africa, Waseem Hayat, who was also present at the launch, stated that “the exhibition of these materials helps tell the story of how we at the BAT Ibadan factory are creating a sustainable production ecosystem as part of our contribution to build A Better Tomorrow and putting sustainability at front and centre across all our operations.”

The company began partnering with local organisations in 2019 to implement the recycling of waste material such as paper and plastics.

 

The end products on display at the sustainability corner show that beyond re-purposing waste material, the initiative is also creating new capacities among implementation partners and employment in the local community.

 

BAT announced its evolved global strategy in March 2020, which revealed the company’s clear purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of the business as it committed to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: DSS establishes Special Intervention Squad, Tactical Teams

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to respond appropriately to threats to national security and other emergencies, the Department of State Services (DSS) has established a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), as well as Tactical Teams. As the foremost domestic intelligence agency of the country, the DSS is saddled with the responsibility of detecting and preventing crime against the […]
News

NEDC: Appraising House of Reps Accountability Report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director (MD) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali is a rare breed. His honesty, transparency and uprightness in the discharge of his responsibilities at the NEDC are seldom in most Nigerians. His public actions in the management of people and resources are unlike the general known character of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica