Sustainability week: Dangote donates to less privileged

As part of activities marking the 2021 Global Sustainability Week, employees of the pan-African of Dangote Group have donated food items and hygiene products to the old age and the physically challenged children. The donations were made on Tuesday in Lagos to the physically challenged persons at the Pacelli School for the Blind, Surulere and the Lagos State-owned Old People’s Home, Sabo- Yaba. The food items range from bags of rice to beans, semovita, noodles and beverages, among many others.

The company is marking the Sustainability Week with the theme: ‘Building a Sustainable Future – The Dangote Way,’ which began on September 27 and to end on September 30. Speaking on the initiative, Head, Sustainability, Dangote Group, Eunice Sampson said: “We are employees of Dangote Group and every year, we have our sustainability week, which is driven by employee volunteering.” She noted that all the operations of Dangote Group across Africa are implementing various initiatives that are aimed at empowering their host communities and ensuring a sustainable present and future for the conglomerate.

