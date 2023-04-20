Business

Sustained bullish run strengthens as investors gain N93bn

The Nigerian equities market on Thursday closed positive as the All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.35 per cent to 51,355.74 points as the market capitalisation gained N93 billion to close N27.963 trillion. The year-to-date return of the Bourse return into positive territory at 0.20 per cent. Similarly, the gainers (28) outnumbered the bears (16) as the bullish sentiment continues to dominate the market. Major lender, ACCESSCORP, was among the outstanding performers, as its shares were up 10 per cent after its Gross Earnings hit N 1.3 trillion in FY’22. Notably, TRANSCOHOT (10.00%) and its parent company, TRANSCORP (9.87%), were among the most traded stocks, following the announcement of a 5.52 per cent share acquisition by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. Banking stocks such as ACCESSCORP (+10.00%), FIDELITYBK (+9.85%), FCMB (+9.80%) FBNH (+7.18%) ZENITHBANK (0.46%) contributed to keep the market on the positive territory.

TRANSCORP topped the volume chart with 240,553,947 units in 106 deals and ACCESSCORP topped the Value chart with 1,489,563,404.90 naira in 415 deals. On sector performance, NGX Banking appreciated by 2.90 per cent, NGX Insurance appreciated by 2.07 per cent, NGX Oil & Gas depreciated by 0.22 per cent, NGX Industrial depreciated by 0.09 per cent and NGX Consumer Goods depreciated by 0.02 per cent. TRANSCOHOT and ACCESSCORP led the share price gainers chart by 10 per cent each to close at N7.15 kobo and N9.90 kobo per share respectively. TRANSCORP followed with 9.89% to close at N2.45 kobo per share.

