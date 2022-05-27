Sustained controversy plunges VAT revenue by N40.67bn

…as FG, states, councils share N656.60bn

The controversy surrounding payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) has again been pronouncedasrevenuefromthe scheme dropped by N40.67 billion in the month of April. Thedevelopmentwasdisclosed during the May meetingof FederationAccountAllocation Committee (FAAC) meetingwherethethreetiers of government shared a total sum of N656.60 billion for the month of April. Accordingtodetailsof the allocation, the gross revenue available from VAT for the month was N178.825 billion. The amount represented N40 billion drop from March collection, which stood at N219.504 billion. Recall thatbesidesthe general lull in the economy, controversy had recently trailed payment of VAT collection to the Federal Government by some states that are kicking against the sharing formula. In the past few months, Nigerians have been treated tointense legalfireworks over issues relating to the collection of VAT.

From a legal tussle between the Federal InlandRevenue Service (FIRS) and Rivers State, more states started agitating for the collection of the consumption tax. This and other economic factors may have been responsible for the drop. According to FAAC, from the N166.522 billion distributableVATrevenue, theFederal GovernmentreceivedN24.978 billion, stategovernments received N83.261billion and the local government councils received N58.283 billion. Thebalancethatwentinto the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $35.377 million. After an initial postponement, FAAC met and approved the N656.602 billion for the three tiers of government. The amount was confirmed Thursday in a statement issued by Director of Press in the Accountant General of the Federation’s office, Mr. HenshawOgubike.

Originally billed for last week, the FAAC seesion was abruptly postponed due to a number of reasons that played up at the time, part of which is the ongoing probe of suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. AhmedIdris, over alleged N80billionmisappropriation. Other details of the N656.602billionrevenuecompriseddistributablestatutory revenue of N461.189 billion, N8.891billionthatrepresents excess bank charges recovered and augmentation of N20.000 billion.

The statement put gross statutory revenue for the month at N635.037 billion. In April 2022, the total deductions for cost of collection was N29.609 billion and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N147.651 billion. According to the statement, of the N656.602 billion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N257.611 billion, state governments received N201.256 billion and the local government councils received N149.251 billion. The sum of N48.485 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 per cent derivation revenue. The N635.037 billion shared was lower than the N933.304 billion received in the previous month by N298.267 billion. From the N461.189 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N217.412 billion, state governments, N110.275 billion and the local governmentcouncils, N85.017 billion.

