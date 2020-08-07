News Top Stories

Sustained high blood pressure can damage brain vessels

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said having high blood pressure for long periods could increase the chance of small vessel damage in the brain, a condition which has been linked to stroke and dementia. According to the result of their research, published in ‘Hypertension,’ the journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), the longer participants had high blood pressure, the more likely they were to have cerebral small blood vessel disease, which is the most frequent type of vascular brain disease in people with stroke and dementia. However, the researchers said: “If we treat hypertension early on, we’re likely to decrease the occurrence of small vessel disease and, more importantly, the occurrence of dementia and stroke.”

Scientists have long known high blood pressure, also called hypertension, can lead to stroke, and past studies also have connected it to Alzheimer’s disease, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. According to the new guidelines by the American Heart Association (AHA), high blood pressure is now defined as readings of 130 mm Hg and higher for the systolic blood pressure measurement, or readings of 80 and higher for the diastolic measurement. That is a change from the old definition of 140/90 and higher, reflecting complications that can occur at those lower numbers.

The researchers looked at data from 1,686 adults who were free of stroke or dementia at the start of the study. Participants were given periodic blood pressure measurements throughout mid and late life, as well as brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs) to check different parts of the brain for cerebral microbleeding, the accumulation of small blood products in brain tissue, and dead tissue. Both are signs of cerebral small vessel disease.

MRI is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body. MRI scanners use strong magnetic fields, magnetic field gradients, and radio waves to generate images of the organs in the body. The study’s senior author, Dr. José Rafael Romero, said it’s the first time a population-based study had reported the link between long-term high blood pressure trends and the prevalence of cerebral small vessel disease in late life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Borno: FG flag’s off reconstruction of 10,000 mass houses

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Federal Government has launched a ground breaking of the 10,000 mass houses for the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. While speaking at the ground breaking of 10,000 mass houses for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency held in Ngom village of Mafa Local Government Area yesterday, the Minister […]
News

INEC suspends fresh voters’ registration ahead of Ondo governorship polls

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as APC aspirant canvasses direct primaries The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday suspended Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State. Besides, INEDC said it would not distribute Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVC in the state before the […]
News Top Stories

NCAA probes grounding of Nigeria airline’s aircraft in Dubai

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun investigation into the circumstances that led to the impounding of a private jet operated by a Nigerian carrier over safety issue.   A safety official in the regulatory body who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity said the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: