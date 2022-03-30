Sustaining battle against ponzi scheme

There is need to sustain the fight against activities of illegal fund managers in order to protect investors and save the market, writes CHRIS UGWU

Following the rising rate of illegal fund managers in the economy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other stakeholders have continued to raise the alarm over the activities of these outfits, who, through their operations, have fleeced unsuspecting Nigerian of their hard earned money. The line of trade of these illegal fund managers, which are known as ponzi scheme in the developed market, is usually tinted with promises of high returns on investors. Determined to protect investors and also ensure the promoters of ponzi schemes are made to face the full wrath of the law, SEC recently advised prospective investors to cross check properly before patronising any fund manager.

What is ponzi scheme?

A ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. Ponzi scheme organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk. In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.

Three firms sealed for illegal activities

To curb the fraud, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sealed the premises of Oxford International Group/Oxford Commercial Services, Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions Limited/Agro Partnerships as well as Vektr Capital Investment/Vektr Enterprise for illegally engaging in capital market activities. SEC said the offices of the companies in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja were shut down for carrying out investment operations that fall within ambit of fund management without registration with the apex regulator contrary to the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act 2007. A statement by SEC said: “These companies do not have registration of SEC to conduct fund management activities and have been found to promise exorbitant rates of returns to lure investors. The SEC has exercised its powers under Section 13 (w) Investments and Securisties Act 2007, to shut them down. “The Commission, hereby, notifies the investing public that none of these entities or their investment platforms are registered by the SEC. “The public is hereby reminded that it is unlawful for any private enterprise whether incorporated as a company or not, to solicit funds from the public by whatever means, to fund its private ventures, as doing this will be in contravention of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007.”

“The general public is strongly advised to always confirm from the Commission whether an entity providing investment services has been duly registered and whether the investment schemes are authorised by the Commission. Any member of the investing public dealing with unregistered entities is doing so at his/her own risk,” SEC added. SEC, therefore, advised the public to exercise due diligence and caution in making investment decisions, adding that a valid list of lawful operators can be obtained on its website.

Proliferation of the schemes worries SEC

Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) is concerned about resurgence of ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers luring undiscerning investors with promises of huge returns. Despite repeated warning by the Commission, it said the unlawful schemes were enjoying unrestrained patronage from Nigerians, thus making it a concern for regulators in the financial sector. SEC Director-General, Lamido Yuguda, expressed worry on proliferation of unlawful schemes recently in Abuja at a kick off investors’ workshop tagged “a day with investors.” SEC took the advocacy to the door step of staff of Budget Office of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance. Yuguda said SEC chose to interact with staff of FMoF, its departments and agencies in commemorataion of 5th edition of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week 2021 (WIW 2021) with the theme: “Sustainable Finance and Frauds and Scams Prevention.” He said the Commission was poised to keep applying measures and seeking the cooperation of relevant stakeholders to combat the activities of these unlawful schemes, which, he said, had undermined the reputation of the nation’s financial markets and dampened investors’ confidence, among other things.

Engagement of agencies to curb ponzi schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission had disclosed that it was engaging the National Orientation Agency (NOA) as well as regulators of public agencies to curb the activities of illegal operators. Director General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this in a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of a National Fact-Checking Course organized by the National Orientation Agency in Abuja, recently. Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, SEC, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi, stated that Nigeria’s investment climate had continued to witness the proliferation of illegal fund managers, popularly referred to as Ponzi schemes, as the promoters of these schemes continue to defraud millions of citizens, by promising them mind-boggling returns on investments. According to him, “such schemes with all the illegality and promises of unrealistic returns, have burnt the fortunes of many ambitious investors, from Yuan Dong Ponzi to Galaxy Transport, Famzhi Interbiz Limited, Cowlane and Durell, and the infamous Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM). “The upsurge of these schemes has undermined the reputation of the capital market and dampened investors’ confidence, among other things. This has created a considerable challenge to the growth of our market and the Commission is striving to change the narrative by instilling a fair, transparent, and orderly market.” Yuguda said while SEC, in collaboration with other regulators in the financial sector, strives to clamp down on merchants of fake news and ponzi schemes, investors also have a huge role to play. “Investors are advised to always confirm if the investment product, scheme, or company is registered with SEC before investing. This could be done through our website: www.sec.gov.ng or via email to sec@sec.gov.ng; or from other regulatory authorities. “Investments enable growth in wealth, thus while encouraging more retail investments, we urge you to invest in investment classes and products approved by SEC, which can be confirmed through the channels provided above,” he stated. The SEC DG described the course as a timely programme that would go a long way to check the scourge of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. He said disinformation, misinformation and fake news were often intended to instigate hate, anger and acrimony. Consequently, causing disaffection, division, violence and even war. “Disinformation in the media has long existed in different forms. However, modern fake news has attracted significant attention due to its prevalence and impact in the social media era. “SEC, as the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, recognises the effect fake news can have on the market, as it can significantly impact prices in the capital market. “NOA’s drive to build detectors is therefore commendable. The capital market requires such fact-checkers to mitigate measures from fraudsters in the field of information-based securities fraud,” he stated. Yuguda, therefore, assured of the Commission’s continuous support, engagement, and collaboration towards bringing sustainable growth and development to our markets and the nation at large. In his remarks, DG of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, expressed the need to expand the frontiers of the conversation around the issue of fake news, which has become a matter of concern both in Nigeria and the world over. He said it had become more imperative now especially with the elections approaching, which makes the training more compelling. Abari said the aim was to train 37,000 Nigerian fact checkers cutting across different spheres of national life; the military and security agencies, organised private sector, the public service at large, newspapers and online media practitioners, bloggers and private citizens, that whatever knowledge applied within here is a knowledge that can be replicated at home through our family members and in our respective places of work. “The idea is first is to help the country before we enjoy all the freedom that we need. The social, conventional, and orthodox media have become an agent of propagating hate, mischief and creating an atmosphere that should not arise, thereby escalating our diversity, religious and different partisan preferences,” he stated.

Need to sustain awareness

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said there was need for a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small investors. He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of ponzi scheme. Nigerians must be sceptical of any scheme that requires new investors to pay existing investors. On what steps could be taken to avoid ponzi schemes and other investment frauds, Eze said: “Whether you are a first-time investor or have been investing for many years, there are some basic questions you should always ask before you commit your hard-earned money to an investment.” He noted that there were so many investors who might have avoided trouble and losses if they had asked questions from the start and verified the answers with information from independent sources. Eze said: “When you consider your next investment opportunity, start with these globally accepted five questions: Is the seller licensed? Is the investment registered? How do the risks compare with the potential rewards? Do I understand the investment? Where can I turn for help?”

Last line

There is a strong requirement to strengthen regulators’ investor education/ awareness function, especially for retail investors and sustain the fight against Ponzi for the overall interest of market development.

