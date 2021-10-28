Sustaining local funding for startups

Recent fund injection into a fintech startup by a consortium of Nigerian investors came as a paradigm shift in the country’s startup ecosystem. While key stakeholders have, over the years, urged Nigeria to look inwards for funding of its startups, they want this new development to be sustained. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

In Africa, Nigeria has built the largest startup ecosystem as many young innovative Nigerians are springing up daily to address one challenge or the other. Not only has this put Nigeria on the global map of innovative countries, but also made the country a choice destination for global venture capitals looking for innovative ideas to invest in. Over the years, startups in the country have attracted billions of dollars in seed funding from foreign investors. This year alone, the startups have secured over a billion dollar funding from foreign investors. This has, however, become a source of concern for many stakeholders, especially, in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. According to them, too much foreign funding for Nigerian innovation pushes the ownership to foreigners. This is why the recent announcement of N1.3 billion ($3.1 million) local funding secured by Sparkle, a Nigerian fintech startup, has been commended by stakeholders. This came as the first all-Nigerian startup funding in the burgeoning industry that has become a toast for foreign investors.

Sparkle funding

The funding secured by Sparkle came from a group of investors, including Leadway Assurance, Trium Networks, and a number of Nigerian high net worth individuals. According to the company, this follows a previous friends and family pre-Seed round totalling $2 million (N857 million), bringing its total funding to $5.1 million (N2.1 billion). Sparkle said the new investment would be used to scale the platform’s talent teams across engineering, financial risk, and marketing departments and invest in its automated back-end processes and digital infrastructure. Speaking on the round, which is made up in its entirety by Nigerian investors, Uzoma Dozie, Sparkle Founder and CEO, said: “I’m delighted to be collaborating with a group of highly respected Nigerian businesses, investment firms, and captains of industry – all of whom understand the real need for a digital-first platform such as Sparkle, to bring better access to financial services and, importantly, financial inclusion, to millions of more people – for business, for personal means or both. “Collectively, as a group of investors and business builders, we are Nigerians who are bullish about Nigeria and the opportunity the country presents in terms of building global networks and communities, all via one app. I am excited to welcome our new investors into the Sparkle tribe and will be leaning on their sector expertise and insight to build long-lasting partnerships as we scale.” Sparkle users are able to open an account in less than five minutes via a Smartphone, without the need for documentation or in-person / banking hall verification. The platform also has a Visa card function for users to make in-person or digital payments. The platform has also secured partnerships with Visa, Network International, PriceWaterHouse Cooper Nigeria and secured a Microfinance Bank licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Foreign funding

While lack of funding had been a major obstacle to the growth of tech startups in Nigeria, the young innovators have, over the years, found succour in foreign venture capitals who have been investing in their innovative ideas. In 2018, for instance, startups in the country were said to have raised a total of $95 million from foreign investors and the largest in the continent. According to Disrupt Africa in its Tech Startup Funding report, with that $95 million, Nigeria displaced South Africa as the leading tech startup funding destination in 2018. This year, reports show that Nigeria remained the most attractive startup haven in Africa as the continent secured a total of $533.3 million in funding in August. Of this amount, Nigerian startups’ share stood at $497.4 million, representing 90 per cent of the total funding that came to Africa in the month. According to Techpoint Intelligence report, the August funding rounds were announced in a total of 38 deals, while there were also a few undisclosed deals in the month. A breakdown of the funding across Africa showed that startups in Egypt secured $17.7 million through six rounds, Kenya got $5.2 million also in six rounds, while startups in South Africa secured $12.5 million in four rounds. Zambia and Ghana received $125,000 each, while Morocco startups attracted $250,000 funding. Concerns over funding source In the absence of adequate local funding, foreign investors are helping the start-ups get out of the doldrums and keeping their innovative brains alive with the needed funding. This is, however, raising concerns over what becomes of the companies post maturity. According to the Chief Executive Officer, Precise Financial Systems Ltd and immediate past President Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Dr. Yele Okeremi, while tech start-ups now have a solution to funding challenges with increasing foreign interests, the country may be the loser at the end of the day. “There is a lot of money coming from overseas for tech startups in Nigeria. Andela raised $100 million, where did that money come from? It’s from foreign investors. “Wakanow raised $40 million some time ago, tens of billions of dollars are still coming. But you know what the problem is, and which is the bad news for Nigeria? When Andela raised $100 million from a foreign company, who owns Andela now? “They are not Nigerian concerns, so once again, Nigeria finds itself importing finished goods and exporting talent. Even though they are sitting in Nigeria and developing solutions, when they sell to Nigerians, the money goes abroad. So, the tech start-ups are getting funding and will continue to get, but at the end of the day, the money goes back to the source,” he said. Also expressing concerns over foreign investments in startups, Principal Consultant, Technology Law Development Services (TLDS) and a former Director at National Information Technology Development Agency of Nigeria (NITDA), Mr. Inye Kemabonta, said start-ups in Nigeria’s ICT industry had been inadvertently left in the hands of foreign investors through lack of appropriate funding locally. “The first thing is to understand the role of capital in catalysing the growth of the industry. I am concerned that with the current situation where we have our start-ups and technology companies in the hands of foreign investors, we are beginning another round of colonisation” he said. Kemabonta noted that while Foreign Direct Investments is not a bad idea in ICT, there must be a policy ensuring that such FDIs are targeted at building local capacity. He challenged local investors to take over investments in the ICT industry, adding “even if there is foreign capital, shouldn’t we be conscious that those kinds of funds help ignite learning, human capital development? Such money should be able to develop us. We have been having foreign funds for a long period and it has only left us with growth without development.”

Local investors’ apathy

Explaining why some local investors are not looking at the way of tech start-ups, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Campaign Hub, Mr. Kunle Erinle, said many did not understand the potential in the tech industry and the lack of understanding has always been the real issue. According to him, the funds needed by these start-ups to become big players are not really big money. “Some startups don’t need a lot of money, we are talking five million or less, but banks would be requesting for collateral which they cannot afford,” he said. “There are quite a number of ideas that I have been part of, and these are billion-dollar ideas. Someone asked me a question why can’t a Nigerian create a WhatsApp or Facebook, we already are creating that but the problem is we don’t have the platform to showcase what we are doing. The environment needs to encourage those innovations” Erinle said. Corroborating this, the CEO of CcHub, Bosun Tijani, said although there is so much money in Nigeria, the local investors were still not used to investing in technology because there are other places they can put their money to generate guaranteed returns quickly. “So, I think that’s why, but the more we get successful technology start-ups that are producing returns for stakeholders, the more local investors will start to see that maybe they should put their money in it,” he said.

Last line

Although government agencies like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) are doing their bit to fund some startups through grants, these are not enough to build and develop the sector. The interest shown by Nigerian investors starting with Sparkle has to be sustained if Nigeria is to derive the full economic benefits of the burgeoning startup sector.

