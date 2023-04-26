Sustaining market growth via unhitched dividend yield

For the fact that investors know they will receive a dividend if they purchase stocks before the ex-dividend date, they are always willing to pay a premium. This causes the price of a stock to increase in the days leading up to the ex-dividend date. In general, the increase is about equal to the amount of the dividend, but the actual price change is based on market activity and not determined by any governing entity, this is according to Investopedia.

Effect of dividends Investors may drive down the stock price by the amount of the dividend to account for the fact that new investors are not eligible to receive dividends and are therefore unwilling to pay a premium. However, if the market is particularly optimistic about the stock leading up to the ex-dividend date, the price increases and this may be larger than the actual dividend amount, result- ing in a net increase despite the automatic reduction. If the dividend is small, the reduction may even go unnoticed due to the back and forth in normal trading. Many people invest in certain stocks at certain times solely to collect dividend payments. Some investors purchase shares just before the ex-dividend date and then sell them again right after the date of record—a tactic that can result in a tidy profit if it is done correctly.

Stock dividends Though stock dividends do not result in any actual increase in value for investors at the time of issuance, they affect stock price similar to that of cash dividends. After the declaration of a stock dividend, the stock’s price often increases. However, because a stock dividend increases the number of shares outstanding while the value of the company remains stable, it dilutes the book value per common share, and the stock price is reduced accordingly. Key takeaways Companies pay dividends to distribute profits to shareholders, which also signals corpo- rate health and earnings growth to investors.

Because share prices repre- sent future cash flows, future dividend streams are incorporated into the share price, and discounted dividend models can help analyse a stock’s value. After a stock goes ex-dividend, the share price typically drops by the amount of the dividend paid to reflect the fact that new shareholders are not entitled to that payment. Dividends paid out as stock instead of cash can dilute earnings, which can also have a negative impact on share prices in the short term. High dividend yield stocks In Nigeria bourse currently, the 20 top highest dividend yield or paying stock are: Zenith Bank Plc with closing price of N21.95 kobo per share, (all closing price as at April 20, 2023), Dividend Yield N13.21 kobo. United Capital Plc closed at N11.75 kobo per share, while its Dividend Yield stood at N12.77 kobo; also, United Bank for Af- rica, UBA Plc, closed at N7.85 kobo per share, while its Dividend Yield grew to N11.46 kobo. Guinness Nigeria Plc. closed at N70.00 kobo per share while its Dividend Yield is at N10.20 kobo. Custodian and Allied Plc. closed at N5.65kobo per share while the dividend yield is at N9.73 kobo.

Others are Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Lafarge WAPCO Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, FCMB Group Plc, STANBIC IBTC Holdings Plc, International Breweries Plc, MTN Nigeria Plc, Bua Foods Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Bua Cement Plc, and Nestle Nigeria Plc. Zenith Bank between 2021 and 2022 declared a sum of N468.47billion profit and pro- posed to shareholders a dividend of N197 billion. UBA declared N227.84 billion profit in two year and proposed a dividend of N71.82 billion. Zenith Bank Group profit after tax had decreased by eight per cent from N244.6 billion to N223.9 billion because of the increase in the group’s effective tax rate from 12.7 per cent in 2021 to 21.3 per cent in 2022. The bank explained in a statement that “this increase is be- cause of the effective implementation of the Finance Act. This significant increase is a one-off and is not expected to recur in subsequent years. This affected return on equity which reduced from 20.4 per cent to 16.8 per cent.” Capital market analysts lauded 2022 corporate earnings and dividend payout of Zenith Bank Plc, among others, stating that financial institutions in Nige- ria were resilient to overcoming domestic and foreign challenges and declared dividend from their earnings.

Chief Research Officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Omordion Ambrose, said the 2022 performance of these companies was impressive and their dividend returns more attractive when compared to yields on money market instruments. He said: “From the results we have seen so far, Zenith Bank proposed N3.10 final dividend and UBA declared N1.1 dividend payout on the NGX. Some companies’ dividend payout were flat to show how the operating environment was challenging in 2022. Some of these companies over the years have been consistent in dividend payout to shareholders.” Chairman Progressive Share- holders Association (PSAN), Boniface Okezie, while speaking from shareholders’ perspec- tive, said that despite economic hardship, Dangote Cement, among others reported impressive performance. According to him, “as we have seen from their performance, there is resilience in the corporate world, which means there is hope for our domestic economy. “Those in the private world have put more handwork, diligence in growing profit and de- clared dividend in their move to give back to shareholders. These firms pay heavily for security, and infrastructure which is not their duty.”

This development is helping to deepen the market and attract more local and foreign inves- tors’ participation. Optimism Already, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has dis- closed that it currently leads other West African Exchanges in the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market capitalisation. This was made known by Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, during the recently completed ETFs conference themed “ETFs in the Nigerian Capital Market: Opportunities and Challenges.” He noted that the market was still in its nascent state, compared to the South African ETF market with a $7.11billion capitalisation and the market would see a renewal as four new ETFs were in the pipeline. According to him, “there has been a dearth of new ETFs liston the NGX in recent years, however, there are bright spots on the horizon with four new ETFs listings in the pipeline. It is incumbent to state that current macro-economic challenges resulting in the exit of Foreign Investors, impacted the ETFs space which resulted in a sharp dip in the ETFs market Cap from 2020 highs of N24.5billion. “We are hopeful that the pol- icy tilt of the new administration would impact positively on our market.” Last line From all indications, the prospect of the market sustaining its growth outlook is evident in recent dividend payout to shareholders despite numerous headwinds in the economy.