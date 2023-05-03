Sustaining peace beyond the general election

The build-up to the 2023 general election almost tore the nation apart and in the end it turned out to be one of the most contentious polls in the history of Nigeria. The general election threw up many issues, including religion, ethnicity and certain conflicts that could have disrupted the peace of the country and ended it as an entity.

It was an election that many Nigerians expected to use and make statements through their votes but the outcome of the polls did not meet their expectations. Aggrieved persons Aggrieved persons almost took to streets which would have been very disastrous more than the #EndSARS protests that cannot easily be forgotten and the naira crisis that came on the eve of the elections which brought hunger, starvation and general untold hard- ship in the country. But Nigerians exercised restrictions against these issues and embraced peace which is still radiating in all parts of the country.

It is against this backdrop that a Civil Society Organisation, Peace for Free Initiative, started going from one political zone to another across the country to ensure the sustenance of peace after the 2023 general elections. The organisation was in Ebonyi State recently where it engaged youths in lecture series aimed at sensitizing them to shun all forms of violence but seek appropriate ways to express their feelings on issues.

According to the Founder of the organisation, Chief Chris Oge Kalu, young people came out fully to cast their votes at the general elections and many of them have expressed their displeasure with the outcome of the polls.

Displeasure He said: “This lecture series notes that the people, especially the young people who invested their time and energy to come out to cast their ballot and at the end of the day, are expressing their dis- pleasure from the outcome of the election which is contestable.

“It is alleged that there are malpractices, that is their opinion and it must be respected. In an atmosphere of distrust and alleged conceived malpractices, there is a tendency that if it is not checked, it might degenerate and cause chaos. “So, we are being proactive as a Civil Society Organisation to move in to talk to people, to tell them that whatever hap- pens; election or no election that they should believe in Nigeria.”

He noted that youths of the country have increased their political participation for good governance in the country. He observed that this year’s general elections have generated a lot of public attention, particularly from the Nigerian youths who are remarkably increasing their political participation in the collective struggle for good governance unlike other times in the past.

“This is more so because elections provide the opportunity for people to elect their preferred leaders in a fair, peaceful and credible process. “However, elections are an important part of democracy, which in it- self is a process involving human and technological elements not absolutely immune from errors. “Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof.

“Recent condemnations and uncertainties in our polity, if not contained, might lead to unfortunate disruptions and truncation of our democratic process. It’s therefore our duty as law abiding and progressive citizens to remain faithful and committed to the democratic process as it develops so the gains of democracy can be realised. But this cannot be without an atmosphere of peace and unity in the country. Peace for free initiative “In every situation of conflict, there are always a few people working for peace and the Peace for Free initiative is committed to the ideal of fostering peace across Nigeria. This is why we are spreading the gospel of peace through this new national advocacy just project.

“Peace For Free Lecture Series is a crucial national event designed for all Nigerians, young and old, to strengthen our faith in democracy and its promises at this point in our democratic journey. Conversations, free speech and free assemblies remain the progressive part of the democratisation process. “It is therefore our hope that the discussions held here will provide the basis for renewed national enthusiasm, understanding and faith in Nigeria and in the future of our hard – earned democracy, which is only in its infancy compared to many other advanced democracies in the world.”

Anger A member of the organisation, Joyce Kalu said Nigerians are going through a lot in the country and it is not unusual for the people to get angry but called for caution to avoid worsening their conditions through violence, describing peace and dialogue as the ultimate. “In this situation that we are going through a lot in this country, it is not unusual for people to be angry, to be aggressive or be frustrated but what I want to plead with everyone is that we apply wisdom and we put in enthusiasm in everything we do. We opt for dialogue because if we riot and destroy things, we are adding more pain for ourselves. But if we sit down and talk about it, we will find a better peaceful way of resolving all these frustrations.

“When correction is coming into a system, it comes through different ways. As much as we see INEC in a negative way, I believe that the hand of God is also involved in what is happening now. Peace is a process that we have to understand and if we quietly sit down on a platform and hear people that are more exposed talk to us; it gives us a better idea on how to follow up such an unpleasant situation.

“In as much as INEC has done what we are thinking because we heard ev- erything from different platforms, we should give ourselves little space where we will sit together and hear it from INEC and also understand what is go- ing on with the system. You don’t take news from social media because a lot of false messages are going on there. We should just come down and embrace peace.

“This kind of platform is a welcome development here in Nigeria because if we have had such a forum, we would have known by now how to handle it, not through violence,” she stated. Lecturer’s view A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University, Kefi, Professor Anthony Iguve said there was a need to embark on a peace initiative after the general elections to help build and sustain peace beyond the elections. He called for Nigeria that is anchored on social justice and enjoined every Nigerian to make it a possibility.

Iguve said: “This lecture series is conceived on the basis of the aftermath of the 2023 general elections in our country. The elections threw up some issues and certain conflicts that have tendencies to disrupt the peace in our country. “So, the organisers of this peace for free lecture series feel that it is important for us to embark on a nationwide peace initiative to help build and sustain the peace beyond the elections.

“We should build a society that is inclusive that is anchored on social justice. When we have social justice, it presupposes that each and every one of us is respected, our fundamental human rights are respected, our right to employment opportunities are there, there is inclusiveness and everybody is carried along in decision making and in the distribution of resources. “So, as we build peace, we must also build social justice in our communities. Everybody must be the change for this social justice.”