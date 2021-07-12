Suswam: State police recipe for Nigeria’s disintegration

A former governor of Benue State and senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has said state police will pave way for the early disintegration of the country.

He said most governors lack the maturity to handle state police and if allowed to operate, it will be abused and used against opponents.

Suswam, who spoke in with select journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, said: “Even as a sitting governor then, I opposed it because I know that most of us don’t have the maturity to control state police.

He said: “The proposal in the constitution for amendment is that governors will appoint commissioners of police and I can’t be party to that because I know the implication for that.

That will be recipe for complete disintegration of country, except we want that. “As a governor, there is no way you will come to my state and misbehave and I won’t charge you for nuisance and put you in jail.”

Like this: Like Loading...