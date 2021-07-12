News Top Stories

Suswam: State police recipe for Nigeria’s disintegration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

A former governor of Benue State and senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has said state police will pave way for the early disintegration of the country.

 

He said most governors lack the maturity to handle state police and if allowed to operate, it will be abused and used against opponents.

 

Suswam, who spoke in with select journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, said: “Even as a sitting governor then, I opposed it because I know that most of us don’t have the maturity to control state police.

 

He said: “The proposal in the constitution for amendment is that governors will appoint commissioners of police and I can’t be party to that because I know the implication for that.

 

That will be recipe for complete disintegration of country, except we want that. “As a governor, there is no way you will come to my state and misbehave and I won’t charge you for nuisance and put you in jail.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NIMASA board promotes 9 to directors, 45 to deputy directors

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

No fewer than nine deputy directors and 45 assistant directors have been elevated to substantive directors on Grade Level 17 and deputy directors on Grade Level 16, respectively by the governing board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Also, 71 Grade Level 14 officers, who were promoted to assistant directors, were among […]
News

Re-Oil Mogul paying Billions of Dollars for 2023 APC Presidential ticket; Jackson Ude and the manifestation of Pedestrian Journalism.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Whenever the search for false intellectuals, fake news purveyors and insincere characters, who are veterans in the business of opportunism, propaganda and cheap blackmail arises, one name is always resounding, and never found missing on the list, He is, Mr Jackson Ude, a self acclaimed bloger and United States based Abia born expired journalist. Known […]
News Top Stories

Cooking with wood could cause lung damage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and India have said that advanced imaging with CT scan shows that people who cook with biomass fuels such as wood were at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins. The results of their new study would be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica