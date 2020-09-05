News

Suswam: Water Resources Bill unconstitutional, dead on arrival

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said that the proposed Water Resources Bill cannot sail through the national lawmaking body as it is not only unconstitutional but dead on arrival. He said the Bill requires the amendment of the constitution before it would be introduced in the House. The former governor of the state who stated this during the official commissioning and inspection of projects by Governor Samuel Ortom in his Sankera constituency said the Bill is not before the Senate and described it as “totally unacceptable”.

He added: “The National Assembly will reject the Water Resources Bill in totality and in whatever form it comes. “There is no Bill as far as I am concerned. You have no reason to be afraid of that, if that Bill comes before us and then we sit there as representatives of the people and accept that the Federal Government should come and take over the waters of our state, we will be doing a great disservice to the people we represent. “The Bill is dead on arrival because the Land Use Act which is the statute of the National Assembly is very clear that land is itself alone for the governor and the governor only and so it will require the amendment of the constitution for such a Bill to be introduced.”

Our Reporters

