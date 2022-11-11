Politics

Suswam: We can’t allow PDP crisis consume all of us

*We can’t disgrace Ayu, says Sen. Moro

The Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam has stressed the need for the evolvement of urgent measures to address the intractable crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order that it does not consume all members of the party.

Senator Suswam’s position came just as his counterpart representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator Patrick Abba Moro also said he expects a favourable outcome from the ripples rocking the party, stressing that every possible avenue would be used to douse the seemingly unending crisis in order not to disgrace the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Senator Suswam, a former governor of the state, who spoke in Makurdi, the state capital, however, expressed optimism that the integrity governors also known as the G-5 would help resolve the issues amicably to enable the PDP emerge victorious in 2023.

“I believe that members of the G-5 are great Nigerians who can solve the problem that we have in our party, the PDP. I don’t think that problem can be allowed to consume all of us.

“By the grace of God, our governor (Ortom) is a child of God, he will be able to join hands together with his colleagues to solve the problem that we have,” he said.

But Senator Moro, a former Minister of Interior on his part, also stressed the propensity for the peaceful resolution of the impasse before the commencement of the general elections in order not to “disgrace ourselves and the National Chairman of the PDP”.

 

