Suzuki partners Abeokuta, Remo marathon races

Nilayo Sports Management Limited has hit double jackpots after one of the leading automobile companies in the country, Suzuki, officially announced their partnership with two of the organisation’s races, Great Abeokuta 10 KM Road Race and the ValueJet IAU African Championship.

The announcement came during a ground breaking event at the automobile firms Lagos office during a brief press conference, becoming the automobile partner of the races. Speaking during the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Bukola Olopade, revealed that the coming onboard of Suzuki Automobile will further enhance the growing stature of the two road races. “As for the Abeokuta Road Race, it’s a plus for the 10km event, it would definitely add new and obvious touches,” he said.

“We appreciate Suzuki for partnering with us. Today, they will be known all over the country for being a part of Abeokuta 10KM Road Race and the Remo Ultra Race.” On her part, General manager of Suzuki, Aissatou Diouf, said the organisation is proud to associate with a company that has done tremendous things in the last couple of years as they look forward to re-establish their brand in the country after returning to Nigeria late 2019. It would be recalled that Suzuki was a top brand in Nigeria before leaving the country years back.

