Suzuki turns to Toyota for lessons on small EVs

Suzuki Motor plans to learn from partner Toyota how to use EV technology to build small electric cars, its president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters during a recent auto show. Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from Toyota with a goal to develop cars that are more in line with its own products. “So how to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota,” he said on the sidelines of the auto show. After a slow start to EVs, Toyota – which has a 4.89 percent stake in Suzuki – is considering a reboot of its electric car strategy given the rise in popularity of EVs. Toyota currently only offers one full-electric vehicle, the bZ4X crossover, but plans to launch five additional EVs in Europe under the bZ sub brand by 2026. The Japanese car giant’s planning previously assumed demand for EVs would not take off for several decades and it has favored hybrid technology. When asked if SMC would consider launching EVs built on gasoline engine platforms, Suzuki said the company needed to develop an EV from scratch. With planned investments of up to $1.3 billion to make EVs and batteries locally, Suzuki is pushing deeper into India, which is set to become an EV hub for the Japanese automaker. Suzuki is the majorityowner of Maruti, which has faced growing competition from rivals as buyers shift to bigger cars such as SUVs and regulators demand safer and greener cars, increasing costs. This has pushed its market share to fewer than 43 per cent from over 50 per cent in 2019. “One of the reasons we could not sustain 50 per cent market share … there was a delay in launching SUVs at our end,” Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki said, adding the company was trying to recover its market share by launching more SUVs. “We see potential for long term growth in the small car segment. We have to make an effort for deeper penetration and further spread the sale of compact and small cars in India,” he said, adding Suzuki would work with Maruti to regain market share. Maruti dominates car sales in India with its small, low-cost vehicles, making the South Asian nation one of the most important markets for the Japanese company.

