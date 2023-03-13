SVB: More shocks for Nigerian startups as bailout ruled out

The apprehension of Nigerian tech startups with link to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank may worsen as the United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said yesterday that the Federal Government would not bail out the bank. Nigeria ranks among the biggest players in Africa’s tech start-up ecosystem. Although experts say the impact on Africa’s most populous nation’s venture capital initiative will be minimal, it is, however, still in the realm of conjecture how the collapse will affect the thriving local startup sector. Between January and August 2022, fintech startups in Nigeria registered a total funding value of $507 million, significantly increasing from amounts received from 2015 to 2020.

There were over 140 fintech startups in the country as of 2021. Making mild the situation, a player in the industry, Adedeji Olowe, founder and CEO of Lendsqr, a fintech company, was earlier quoted to have said that while some startups may have funds trapped in the bank, the funds have not disappeared. In the same vein, cofounder of Carbon, a digital bank, Ngozi Dozie, was also quoted to have said: “VCs make investments and call capital from investors – this money is used to repay SVB loans. “So, funds for investment are not in SVB. But funds for VCs to operate, pay salaries and management fees will be in SVB.”

Yellen, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” provided few details on the government’s next steps. “But she emphasised that the situation was much different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the industry. “We’re not going to do that again,” she said. “But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.” With Wall Street rattled, Yellen tried to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. “The American banking system is really safe and well capitalized,” she said.

“It’s resilient.” Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, is the nation’s 16thlargest bank. “It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. “The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s bestknown brands. Silicon Valley Bank began its slide into insolvency when its customers, largely technology companies that needed cash as they struggled to get financing, started withdrawing their deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the largest failure of a U.S. financial institution since the height of the financial crisis. Yellen described rising interest rates, which have been increased by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, as the core problem for Silicon Valley Bank. Many of its assets, such as bonds or mortgage-backed securities, lost market value as rates climbed.

