News Top Stories

SVB: More shocks for Nigerian startups as bailout ruled out

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The apprehension of Nigerian tech startups with link to the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank may worsen as the United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said yesterday that the Federal Government would not bail out the bank. Nigeria ranks among the biggest players in Africa’s tech start-up ecosystem. Although experts say the impact on Africa’s most populous nation’s venture capital initiative will be minimal, it is, however, still in the realm of conjecture how the collapse will affect the thriving local startup sector. Between January and August 2022, fintech startups in Nigeria registered a total funding value of $507 million, significantly increasing from amounts received from 2015 to 2020.

There were over 140 fintech startups in the country as of 2021. Making mild the situation, a player in the industry, Adedeji Olowe, founder and CEO of Lendsqr, a fintech company, was earlier quoted to have said that while some startups may have funds trapped in the bank, the funds have not disappeared. In the same vein, cofounder of Carbon, a digital bank, Ngozi Dozie, was also quoted to have said: “VCs make investments and call capital from investors – this money is used to repay SVB loans. “So, funds for investment are not in SVB. But funds for VCs to operate, pay salaries and management fees will be in SVB.”

Yellen, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” provided few details on the government’s next steps. “But she emphasised that the situation was much different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the industry. “We’re not going to do that again,” she said. “But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.” With Wall Street rattled, Yellen tried to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. “The American banking system is really safe and well capitalized,” she said.

“It’s resilient.” Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, is the nation’s 16thlargest bank. “It was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. “The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s bestknown brands. Silicon Valley Bank began its slide into insolvency when its customers, largely technology companies that needed cash as they struggled to get financing, started withdrawing their deposits. The bank had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals, leading to the largest failure of a U.S. financial institution since the height of the financial crisis. Yellen described rising interest rates, which have been increased by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation, as the core problem for Silicon Valley Bank. Many of its assets, such as bonds or mortgage-backed securities, lost market value as rates climbed.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NY health network faces criminal investigation over COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  New York State Health officials said on Saturday they are investigating a Brooklyn-based healthcare provider on suspicion it violated state guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters. ParCare Community Health Network “may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and […]
News

Terminal operators sign bargaining agreement with MWUN

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Port concessionaires in the umbrella of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN). The latest bargaining agreement, which was signed in Lagos at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) headquarters, would lead to an increase in […]
News

2023: Fresh CVR hits 10.4m – INEC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had hit 10.4 million as at 7 a.m., on July 25. The disclosure also emerged on a day the electoral body hinted that the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise still remains July 31, while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica