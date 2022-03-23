SW PDP backs southern govs forum on zoning of presidency

The South West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday aligned with southern governor’s insistent on the South producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor next year.

Rising from their Extended Zonal caucus meeting at the Agodi Government House, the group also reaffirmed its position on the restructuring of the country in the interest of fairness, justice and equity, while expressing its desire for fairness, justice and equity in the distribution of federal positions and appointment.

A communiqué at the end of the meeting presented by the Vice Chairman, PDP South West, Soji Adagunodo, said: “We the PDP in the South West believe in the corporate existence and unity if Nigeria

“The unity of the South West is a non-negotiable issue, to this end, we demand that all dispute resolution mechanisms should be on the front burner.

“The South West zone is in support of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President should come from the South. “The zone commends the only PDP Governor in the zone Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his infrastructural and development strides in the zone.

“The zone has agreed that we should do everything possible within our power to deliver Osun and Ekiti states to the party in their forthcoming offseason governorship elections

