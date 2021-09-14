Sports

SW10 backs Airpoppers’ Alpha, Falcons to Mindgames Scrabble

Mindgames Scrabble Premier League division A side Airpop Alpha and Division B campaigners Airpop Falcons have unveiled their new kits engineered by SW 10.

Airpop Alpha is competing against 11 other clubs in Division A while the all-female cast Airpop Falcons is challenging nine other teams in the second tier division.

 

For a sport which is highly intellectual and known for developing the mind, unveiling SW 10 apparel as kit sponsor has showed a new trajectory in scrabble Championship.

 

Adekoyejo Adegbesan who masterminded this innovation said unveiling SW10 as the teams’ kit sponsor is a strategic way of motivating his players ahead of the MSPL Finale which resumes on September 17.

 

“The unveiling of these teams is to really highlight the SW10 apparel sponsorship of the jersey.

 

Others would be to give Airpoppers some mileage and the the MGI league.”he said.

 

The orange-coloured jersey with black tapering with “Airpopper” emblazoned on it has sparked a tingling buzz amongst scrabble buffs.

