Metro & Crime

Swag Omoluabi: My philanthropic activities put smiles on faces of poor Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Entrepreneur and Brand Influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, has said that he always sees himself being fulfilled in life whenever people rejoice and appreciate the little he could give out and share as his widows mite to help people.

Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’, said the love for the poor and the vulnerable in the Nigerian society is so paramount in his heart that is the why he always finds it easy to show his philanthropist spirit to the people around him irrespective of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

While speaking to journalists in a recent interview, Swag Omoluabi said that his heart of giving could be likening to an in-born passion, adding that his belief for doing this is just to fulfill both the Biblical and Quaranic injunction that says love your neighbor as yourself and be cheerful giver to the poor at all time

Speaking about his knack for philantropism, the CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics, said: “I believe in the saying that ‘Give, no matter how little it is’. For me giving is fun, giving is my passion because I love to see people happy.”

It is not surprising, however, to see Swag Omoluabi on the streets of Lagos doing what he knows how to do best. His philanthropic outreach was visibly seen recently at Ijora Badia where he fed the vulnerable by sharing food to the people.

“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. When we were at Ijora Badia during one of our streets outreaches. I could see happiness and joy in the faces of those recipients of our widow mite that day. The people were happy, and I must confess, their happiness becomes my happiness. They were filled with joy because food is life,” he said.

According to Swag Omoluabi, if those who have can be so magnanimous enough to assist fellow human beings who are in need, the world will be a better place to live.

“My street outreach to connect with the downtrodden has been a success and it gives me joy and sense of fulfillment.

“I want to see myself living for the poor in the society. They are all human beings who deserve our love, care, attention and support materially.

“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they. We must be cheerful giver. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to the society and make other people happy and blessed,” Swag Omoluabi said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Constitution amendment: Monarch seeks united front for A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, His Eminence, Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk has called for effective synergy amongst stakeholders in Akwa Ibom to enable the state have a common and far reaching position to showcase in the forthcoming constitution amendment exercise in the country. Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk, who […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos trains over 15,000 health workers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

No fewer than 15,000 health workers in Lagos State have undergone various capacity building exercises including clinical and non-clinical training, seminars and continuous medical education (CME) programmes.   The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, said the training was geared towards improving efficiency, service delivery and client satisfaction at all levels […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos goes after estates, houses over improper waste disposal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) said it would go after houses with distressed soak-away and inappropriate discharge of waste water in their surroundings. LAGESC said it would also begin to sanction buildings with defective plumbing works, improper waste disposal and untidy environment as well as those constituting environmental nuisances. The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica