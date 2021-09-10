Swag Omoluabi: My philanthropic activities put smiles on faces of poor Nigerians

Entrepreneur and Brand Influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, has said that he always sees himself being fulfilled in life whenever people rejoice and appreciate the little he could give out and share as his widows mite to help people.

Oriyomi, who is popularly called ‘Swag Omoluabi’, said the love for the poor and the vulnerable in the Nigerian society is so paramount in his heart that is the why he always finds it easy to show his philanthropist spirit to the people around him irrespective of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

While speaking to journalists in a recent interview, Swag Omoluabi said that his heart of giving could be likening to an in-born passion, adding that his belief for doing this is just to fulfill both the Biblical and Quaranic injunction that says love your neighbor as yourself and be cheerful giver to the poor at all time

Speaking about his knack for philantropism, the CEO of Swag Omoluabi blog, who also owns Omoluabi Logistics, said: “I believe in the saying that ‘Give, no matter how little it is’. For me giving is fun, giving is my passion because I love to see people happy.”

It is not surprising, however, to see Swag Omoluabi on the streets of Lagos doing what he knows how to do best. His philanthropic outreach was visibly seen recently at Ijora Badia where he fed the vulnerable by sharing food to the people.

“It has always been my delight to see people around me feeling happy. When we were at Ijora Badia during one of our streets outreaches. I could see happiness and joy in the faces of those recipients of our widow mite that day. The people were happy, and I must confess, their happiness becomes my happiness. They were filled with joy because food is life,” he said.

According to Swag Omoluabi, if those who have can be so magnanimous enough to assist fellow human beings who are in need, the world will be a better place to live.

“My street outreach to connect with the downtrodden has been a success and it gives me joy and sense of fulfillment.

“I want to see myself living for the poor in the society. They are all human beings who deserve our love, care, attention and support materially.

“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they. We must be cheerful giver. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to the society and make other people happy and blessed,” Swag Omoluabi said.

Like this: Like Loading...