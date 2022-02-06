Swag Omoluabi rallies wealthy Nigerians to the plight of the poor

Metro & Crime

Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, fondly called Swag Omoluabi, a seasoned humanitarian championing the course of the poor and vulnerable in the society, has been like the lone voice in the wilderness.

Swag Omoluabi has virtually taken upon himself to bear the burden of the needy in the society, reaching out through all means possible, in the bid to alleviate their suffering and bring succour to them.

The social media influencer’s passion for the welfare of the needy was born out of life’s long experiences dated back to his humble beginning in the slums of Ijora-Badia in Lagos State. He has since been completely sold-out to making impact on humanity.

The Chief Executive Officer of Swag Omoluabi Blog and Omoluabi Logistics has on numerous occasions showed kindness to the less privileged by sharing cooked food to feed the hungry on the streeet and also giving monetary assistance to those who need it in Lagos. He has been the crusader for the fight against poverty and now, he is urging the wealthy to join the train and remember the less privileged.

“I want to call on the wealthy in our society to develop the act of giving. The vulnerable need our attention and care. Anyone who understands the act of giving will not hesitate to show love and reach out to people in need, no matter how little you have to give to them,” Swag Omoluabi said.

“I know what it is meant to give because I came from an environment that brought me up to show love to others. So, what you are giving might seem little to you, but the receiver will always cherish it more than you expected.

“Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian and irrespective of your tribes, I have joy in giving out to people.

“Even before I become somebody today, I have been giving out to people. So, humanitarianism has always been part of my life. Because of this, I formed the street outreach which objective is to go out from time to time to be with the poor in the society, give the,” added Swag Omoluabi.

His standpoint about reaching out to the vulnerable is that God is delighted when people remember the poor and extend the hand of love to them.

“God is always happy to see people giving out to the poor out of what they have. We must be cheerful givers. I want people around me to be happy at all times. I want to advise other Nigerians that we need to learn how to give to society and make other people happy and blessed,” Swag Omoluabi added.

 

