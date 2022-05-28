News

SWAGA faults consensus, says Tinubu will win APC’s ticket

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju, (SWAGA) 2023, has again reiterated its opposition to efforts being made by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick the presidential candidate of the party via consensus mode. SWAGA is a campaign organization rooting for the emergence of National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party. National Secretary of SWAGA, Mr. Bosun Oladele in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday insisted that there should be no consensus as all the aspirants will go to the field to test their capacity and popularity amongst delegates of the party. This is even as he maintained that his principal, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu would pick the party’s ticket at the end of the two days exercise on Monday as he is the most qualified and tested candidate for the position.

‘‘Every aspirant will test their capacity on the field. So we are going for an election. There is no consensus, everybody is contesting,’’ he insisted while disclosing that all the aspirants have been screened. ‘‘Everybody that has collected the form has been screened, the screening has been done. It was done today (Thursday),’’ he said. When reminded that the screening of aspirants is not to the public knowledge, he said, ‘‘well, that is the feeler I have from Abuja as I am talking to you now (Thursday night). But the bottom line like I told you is that we are going to the field.’’ Oladele said the scenario that prompted the emergence of consensus candidates for the various offices at the National Executive Committee would not play out at the forthcoming poll.

‘‘There is no likelihood of change, the Electoral Act is clear. If there will be consensus, everybody will agree to it and sign but we are not agreeing to any consensus. “So we would contest as nobody can force consensus down anybody’s throat. The essence of having consensus is that everybody must be agreeable to it and we are not agreeing to it, not that we are not likely to. We wouldn’t have been running round the country if we wanted consensus.’ ‘‘Our position on consensus is sacrosanct. Very sacrosanct.’’ He said. Oladele says Tinubu will emerge the winner, saying: ‘‘We look forward to a trophy, which is APC’s presidential ticket.’’ Asked what would Tinubu’s next move if he loses the race?

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FAO to partner FG on curbing aflatoxins

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) yesterday disclosed plans to team up with the Federal Government to fight aflatoxins, which impedes food production, preservation and consumption in the country. FAO Country Representative, Fred Kafeero, who disclosed this at a workshop on “Technical Support to Aflatoxin Management and Mitigation in Nigeria,” decried the adverse […]
News

Dantata donates N100m for renovation of school

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has donated N100 million to Government Girls College (GGC), Dala, for the renovation of the school.   The donation was made during the 60th anniversary of the college held at its auditorium and organised by the Dala Old Girls Alumni Association (DOGAA) in Kano.   The business mogul, Alhaji […]
News

#EndSARS: Offensive weapons in wrong hands, Police warn Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

