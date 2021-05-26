SWAGA: Tinubu’ll push for restructuring if elected president

A political pressure group, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), has expressed optimism that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will push for restructuring of Nigeria if elected as president in the forthcoming 2023 general election. Chairman of the group and a former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, gave the assurance yesterday, when he led other leaders of the group to the corporate headquarters of New Telegraph in Lagos.

On the delegation were Senator Soji Akanbi (deputy chairman), Hon. Bosun Oladele (secretary), Hon. Oye Ojo (networker), Hon. Oloruntoba Oke (treasurer) and Hon. Rotimi Makinde. Adeyeye, who revealed that SWAGA is pushing for the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election because he has the political will and experience to turn the country’s fortune around, added that the APC national leader has shown over time that he is for all Nigerians. He said: “SWAGA is not advocating for Tinubu because he is going to champion Yoruba interest.

We are rooting for him because post-2023 is critical to Nigeria and if not managed well, might plunge the nation into more crises. “So, we believe that Tinubu is the right man for the job because he is experienced enough to ride the wave at this time that Nigeria is at crossroads with centrifugal forces trying to destabilize the country. “He believes in true federalism and has the political capacity to push that. We are clamouring for Asiwaju but he is not going there to serve Yoruba interests only. He is going to serve the people of Nigeria. He has demonstrated this as the governor of Lagos State. He has been fair to all groups.”

