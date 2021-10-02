SWAGA’23 FINALLY LANDS IN LAGOS.

The “Lion of Burdillon” is roaring again as the sensitization train of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) hits Lagos this week from Sunday 3rd October 2021 carrying with it the message of Millions of Nigerians yearning for His Excellency Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The political group led by the former Minister of works and media adviser to the Late MKO Abiola; Senator Dayo Adeyeye has earlier inaugurated the State chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration held in Ibadan the political headquarters of Western Nigeria on 15th December 2020.

“With serious determination to succeed, Lagos shall stand still for Swaga 23” Said Adeyeye.

It will be recalled that notable traditional rulers in South West such as the Ooni of Ife,Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, Olu of Ilaro, Akarigbo of Remo, Ataoja of Osogbo, Deji of Akure,Oluwo of Iwo, Osemawe of Ondo, Olukare of Ikare had received the group and supported the call for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election at different times across the states and lent their voice to the agitation for his candidature whilst praying for successful outing for the group in their efforts at wooing him to throw his hat into the ring…

All members of the Central Working Committee including the Deputy Chairman Sen. Soji Akanbi, Sen. Gbenga Obadara, Sen Tony Adeniyi, Hon. Monsuru Alao, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, Hon.Mrs Ayo Omidiran, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,Hon Apostle Oloruntoba Oke, Mr Kola Peregrino,Hon Ganiyu Dauda, Mrs Kafilat Agbara and Hon. Bosun Oladele the Secretary General are now putting finishing touches to ensure the self sponsored group has a good outing as usual.

