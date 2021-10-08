News

SWAIAP appoints Okowa's aide, Egware director of media

The Governing Council of the Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has approved the appointment of Mr. Nelson Egware as Director, Media and Publications. The appointment was conveyed in a letter dated October 1, and signed by the President and Chief Executive Officer of SWAIAP, Patrick Nzechukwu. By the appointment, Egware became a member of the Council of SWAIAP. Egware, a Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Finance as well as an MBA, MBF, MSc and PhD in view.

The new appointee, who joined SWAIAP in September as a Fellow, is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Economists of Nigeria. A seasoned accountant and journalist, Egware holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri.

The SWAIAP’s new Director of Media and Publications will be reporting directly to the President and Chief Executive of the society and is saddled with the responsibility of determining the best media outlet mix for promotional strategies, monitoring online and offline advert campaigns. His mandate includes building long-term relationships with the conventional, online media and social media influencers to promote the SWAIAP brand.

